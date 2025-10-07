Affiliate Content

4 Aviation Headsets for Oct. 7-8 during Amazon Prime Days

Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your gear with these heavily discounted headsets.

Amazon has four aviation headsets on sale for Big Deal Days. [FLYING Magazine/Carly Chamerlik]

If you’re a flying enthusiast or a professional pilot looking to enhance your pilot gear arsenal, now is the time to act. For just two days during Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, you can secure a significant discount on some of the most coveted aviation headsets available. These headsets, favored for their superior comfort and exceptional noise reduction capacities, are crucial for ensuring crystal-clear communication between the cockpit and air traffic control. Here, we spotlight four top-selling options currently on sale:

SVXSODA Aviation Headset

SVXSODA Aviation Headset [Courtesy: Amazon]

Perfect as a primary or spare set for both student and seasoned pilots, the SVXSODA Aviation Headset is designed with optimal noise reduction and comfort in mind. This headset provides:

  • Noise reduction: 24 dB PNR
  • Audio: Versatile Stereo Mono Audio
  • Communication: Clear transmission through a built-in microphone
  • Comfort: Ultra-lightweight construction for enduring long flights
  • Durability: Built to endure tough cockpit conditions
  • Extras: Comes with two mic covers, rings, an audio cable, and a mini screwdriver
  • Color: Bright Green

Price: $75.59 (regularly $89.99)

READ MORE: Choosing a Noise-Reduction Aviation Headset

Rugged Radios RA900 Aviation Headset

Rugged Radios RA900 Aviation Headset [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Rugged Radios RA900 delivers exceptional clarity and comfort for the price point. Its notable features include:

  • Noise reduction: 24 dB
  • Audio features: Includes Clear Hear audio speakers and a noise-canceling microphone
  • Comfort: Equipped with gel ear seals and intuitive controls for greater comfort
  • Extras: Comes with a complimentary headset bag

Price: $127.99 (regularly $159.99)

READ MORE: Top-Selling Aviation Gear of September 2025

AIRVOICE Aviation Headset

AIRVOICE Aviation Headset [Courtesy: Amazon]

As an Amazon’s Choice product, the AIRVOICE Aviation Headset is a good choice conscious pilots looking for noise cancellation and comfort features, offering the following benefits:

  • Noise reduction: 25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation
  • Microphone: Fitted with a noise-canceling electret microphone
  • Comfort: Features skin-friendly earpads made of silicone gel and artificial leather
  • Connectivity: Includes a 3.5 mm input jack for additional capability
  • Extras: Free shipping and returns for Prime members

Price: $71.99 (regularly $89.99)

AIRVOICE Stereo Aviation Headset

AIRVOICE Stereo Aviation Headset [Courtesy: Amazon]

For those in need of both stereo and mono compatibility, the AIRVOICE Stereo Aviation Headset is an excellent choice, providing:

  • Noise reduction: 25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation
  • Design: Adjustable headband ensuring a perfect fit
  • Extras: Comes with a 3.5 mm single plug headphone cable, an adjustment wrench, a carrying case, and a windproof microphone cover

Price: $167.99 (regularly $209.99)

These limited-time offers represent a smart investment in high-quality equipment essential for your aviation needs. Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your gear with these top-rated headsets during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

