4 Aviation Headsets for Oct. 7-8 during Amazon Prime Days

If you’re a flying enthusiast or a professional pilot looking to enhance your pilot gear arsenal, now is the time to act. For just two days during Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, you can secure a significant discount on some of the most coveted aviation headsets available. These headsets, favored for their superior comfort and exceptional noise reduction capacities, are crucial for ensuring crystal-clear communication between the cockpit and air traffic control. Here, we spotlight four top-selling options currently on sale:
SVXSODA Aviation Headset
Perfect as a primary or spare set for both student and seasoned pilots, the SVXSODA Aviation Headset is designed with optimal noise reduction and comfort in mind. This headset provides:
- Noise reduction: 24 dB PNR
- Audio: Versatile Stereo Mono Audio
- Communication: Clear transmission through a built-in microphone
- Comfort: Ultra-lightweight construction for enduring long flights
- Durability: Built to endure tough cockpit conditions
- Extras: Comes with two mic covers, rings, an audio cable, and a mini screwdriver
- Color: Bright Green
Price: $75.59 (regularly $89.99)
Rugged Radios RA900 Aviation Headset
The Rugged Radios RA900 delivers exceptional clarity and comfort for the price point. Its notable features include:
- Noise reduction: 24 dB
- Audio features: Includes Clear Hear audio speakers and a noise-canceling microphone
- Comfort: Equipped with gel ear seals and intuitive controls for greater comfort
- Extras: Comes with a complimentary headset bag
Price: $127.99 (regularly $159.99)
AIRVOICE Aviation Headset
As an Amazon’s Choice product, the AIRVOICE Aviation Headset is a good choice conscious pilots looking for noise cancellation and comfort features, offering the following benefits:
- Noise reduction: 25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation
- Microphone: Fitted with a noise-canceling electret microphone
- Comfort: Features skin-friendly earpads made of silicone gel and artificial leather
- Connectivity: Includes a 3.5 mm input jack for additional capability
- Extras: Free shipping and returns for Prime members
Price: $71.99 (regularly $89.99)
AIRVOICE Stereo Aviation Headset
For those in need of both stereo and mono compatibility, the AIRVOICE Stereo Aviation Headset is an excellent choice, providing:
- Noise reduction: 25 dB Passive Noise Cancellation
- Design: Adjustable headband ensuring a perfect fit
- Extras: Comes with a 3.5 mm single plug headphone cable, an adjustment wrench, a carrying case, and a windproof microphone cover
Price: $167.99 (regularly $209.99)
These limited-time offers represent a smart investment in high-quality equipment essential for your aviation needs. Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your gear with these top-rated headsets during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
AVweb may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.