How to Pick and Use Aircraft Tiedowns

For pilots and aircraft owners, securing an aircraft on the ground is a critical task, particularly when hangar space is not an option. A reliable tiedown system is an essential piece of equipment for protecting an aircraft from movement and potential damage caused by strong winds, storms, or other environmental forces. The selection of an appropriate system requires careful consideration of several factors.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Tiedown

The safety and reliability of a tiedown system depend on a few key variables.

Aircraft Type and Weight: Tiedowns are rated for specific load capacities. Heavier or larger aircraft require systems with higher load capacities to handle the forces exerted on them, while lighter aircraft may be secured with simpler systems.

An Overview of Tiedown Systems

Several types of tiedown systems are available, each designed for different conditions and needs.

For parking on unpaved surfaces, kits that include their own anchoring hardware are necessary.

The Storm Force Aircraft Tiedown System is notable for its high load capacity, rated at 4,200 pounds when all three anchors are installed. It utilizes the FAA-recommended 45-degree tiedown method to maximize strength. The kit, which weighs 8 pounds, 9 ounces, includes three metal crossmembers, 15 zinc-coated metal spikes, a carbon steel hammer, and three 10-foot ropes. Its components are powder-coated in safety yellow for visibility. The price is $60.16. Potential disadvantages include a higher initial investment and the need for regular maintenance on metal parts to prevent rust.

The Claw Aircraft Tiedown Kit also has a 3,600-pound load capacity and is designed for ease of use. Its patented design features three collapsible triangular anchors that grip the ground more tightly as more force is applied. The kit includes the three anchors, nine spikes, a custom-headed hammer, a 20-foot rope, and a carrying bag for $135.95. Its low-profile design reduces tripping hazards, but its effectiveness can vary with soil type, and setup may be difficult in hard or rocky ground.

For securing aircraft on surfaces with existing anchor points, a different style of kit is used.

The Flight Gear All-Weather Tiedown provides a 3,300-pound load capacity and is priced for affordability at $49.95. It uses a black e-coated cam buckle with a push-lever for easy release. The kit includes two 10-foot straps, one 6-foot strap, and six premium-coated snap hooks. It is available in orange or black, but it does not include an anchoring system and contains materials with a warning for exposure to chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive harm.

The Tie Boss Tiedown Kit is a versatile system with a load capacity of 900 pounds. It features built-in serrated jam cleats that eliminate the need for knots or ratchets. For $79.95, the kit supplies three 10-foot polypropylene ropes with jam cleats and six zinc-plated steel hooks. It is a lightweight option but does not come with an anchoring system and may be out of stock due to popularity.

The Flight Gear Pull-Down Tiedown Set is a simple system priced at $59.95. A ratcheting mechanism locks the rope in place. The kit includes two 10-foot ropes, one 6-foot rope, three ratcheting mechanisms, and six coated snap hooks. Its load capacity is 750 pounds, which may be insufficient for larger aircraft, and it does not come with anchors for unpaved surfaces.

Tips for Safe and Effective Tiedown Use

Follow Manufacturer’s Instructions: Always adhere to the manufacturer’s guidelines for proper installation. Incorrect positioning can lead to insufficient support and potential damage to the aircraft.

Investing in a reliable tiedown system appropriate for the aircraft and its operating environment is a crucial step in safeguarding the asset from damage and avoiding costly repairs.

