NATA, Embry-Riddle, Tuvoli Launch AI Symposium For Business Aviation

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA), Tuvoli, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University announced a new event focused on artificial intelligence in business aviation.

The inaugural AI Symposium for Business Aviation (AISBA) is scheduled for Sept. 14-16, 2026, at Embry-Riddle’s campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Organizers said the conference will bring together aviation executives, operators, technology specialists, educators, and students to examine how AI tools can be used across the industry. Planned discussions will center on practical applications such as improving efficiency, supporting decision-making, enhancing safety and assisting workforce development.

According to the organizers, the event is intended to focus on real-world use cases rather than theory, while also addressing the responsibilities and challenges tied to AI adoption. Topics are expected to include implementation strategies, operational considerations and ethical use of emerging technologies.

Hosting the symposium at Embry-Riddle is also intended to connect students with industry professionals and expose future aviation workers to how AI is being integrated into business aviation operations.

Registration for the event is now open. Organizers are also seeking sponsors and session topic proposals.