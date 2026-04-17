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NATA, Embry-Riddle, Tuvoli Launch AI Symposium For Business Aviation

Event will focus on real-world applications for the technology.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
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Shutterstock [JHVEPhoto]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The National Air Transportation Association (NATA), Tuvoli, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University announced the new AI Symposium for Business Aviation (AISBA).
  • The inaugural event is scheduled for September 14-16, 2026, at Embry-Riddle's campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.
  • The symposium aims to bring together aviation executives, operators, and students to explore practical, real-world applications of AI for improving efficiency, safety, decision-making, and workforce development in business aviation, while also addressing challenges and ethical considerations.
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The National Air Transportation Association (NATA), Tuvoli, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University announced a new event focused on artificial intelligence in business aviation.

The inaugural AI Symposium for Business Aviation (AISBA) is scheduled for Sept. 14-16, 2026, at Embry-Riddle’s campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Organizers said the conference will bring together aviation executives, operators, technology specialists, educators, and students to examine how AI tools can be used across the industry. Planned discussions will center on practical applications such as improving efficiency, supporting decision-making, enhancing safety and assisting workforce development.

According to the organizers, the event is intended to focus on real-world use cases rather than theory, while also addressing the responsibilities and challenges tied to AI adoption. Topics are expected to include implementation strategies, operational considerations and ethical use of emerging technologies.

Hosting the symposium at Embry-Riddle is also intended to connect students with industry professionals and expose future aviation workers to how AI is being integrated into business aviation operations.

Registration for the event is now open. Organizers are also seeking sponsors and session topic proposals.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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