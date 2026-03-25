NAVI AI Launches Pilot Training Platform

A new artificial intelligence platform aimed at improving pilot training has entered the market, with early adoption already underway at several flight schools.

San Francisco–based startup Navi AI, announced it has emerged from stealth with about $6 million in funding and a system designed to make post-flight debriefs faster and more detailed. The company says its technology is already being introduced at training organizations, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

According to Navi AI, the platform aggregates multiple sources of flight data, including cockpit audio, aircraft performance, weather and lesson plans, and converts them into clear, structured summaries after each flight. Instead of instructors spending hours reviewing data, the system automatically highlights key moments, performance trends and areas for improvement.

The company says its AI model has been trained on more than 100,000 hours of flight data, enabling it to interpret pilot actions within the context of specific training objectives. Navi emphasizes that the platform is not intended to replace instructors, but to support them with better insights and more efficient debriefs. That, in turn, allows instructors to tailor training more precisely to each student.

“In flight training, we don’t deal in approximation; we deal in precision, said Embry-Riddle Daytona Beach aviation professor Andrew Schneider. “’Good enough’ isn’t good enough when you’re teaching stall recovery or crosswind technique. Navi AI triangulates from multiple data sources, avionics, audio and ADS-B. That’s never been possible at this scale before.”

In addition to civilian flight schools, Navi AI says it is exploring applications for military training, including potential use by U.S. Air Force programs.