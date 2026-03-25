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NAVI AI Launches Pilot Training Platform

Navi AI has unveiled a new AI-driven platform designed to enhance pilot training by automating post-flight debriefs.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
NAVI AI Launches Platform To Streamline Pilot Training
Photo By NAVI AI
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Navi AI, a San Francisco-based startup, has launched a new AI platform with $6 million in funding to enhance pilot training by providing faster and more detailed post-flight debriefs.
  • The platform aggregates diverse flight data, including cockpit audio and aircraft performance, to generate structured summaries, highlight key moments, and identify areas for student improvement, thereby saving instructor time.
  • Already adopted by flight schools like Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Navi AI is designed to support instructors with precise insights to tailor training more effectively, rather than replace them, and is exploring military applications.
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A new artificial intelligence platform aimed at improving pilot training has entered the market, with early adoption already underway at several flight schools.

San Francisco–based startup Navi AI, announced it has emerged from stealth with about $6 million in funding and a system designed to make post-flight debriefs faster and more detailed. The company says its technology is already being introduced at training organizations, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

According to Navi AI, the platform aggregates multiple sources of flight data, including cockpit audio, aircraft performance, weather and lesson plans, and converts them into clear, structured summaries after each flight. Instead of instructors spending hours reviewing data, the system automatically highlights key moments, performance trends and areas for improvement.

The company says its AI model has been trained on more than 100,000 hours of flight data, enabling it to interpret pilot actions within the context of specific training objectives. Navi emphasizes that the platform is not intended to replace instructors, but to support them with better insights and more efficient debriefs. That, in turn, allows instructors to tailor training more precisely to each student.

“In flight training, we don’t deal in approximation; we deal in precision, said Embry-Riddle Daytona Beach aviation professor Andrew Schneider. “’Good enough’ isn’t good enough when you’re teaching stall recovery or crosswind technique. Navi AI triangulates from multiple data sources, avionics, audio and ADS-B. That’s never been possible at this scale before.”

In addition to civilian flight schools, Navi AI says it is exploring applications for military training, including potential use by U.S. Air Force programs.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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