Choosing a Drone for Under $100

While drone technology has evolved into a significant tool for commercial pilots, with specialized equipment costing tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, the entry point for new enthusiasts doesn’t have to be expensive. For those looking to test the waters or simply have fun, an excellent option is a drone that costs under $100.

What to Expect From a Drone Under $100

UAVs in this price range are not designed for professional cinematography or commercial inspections. The focus at this cost is on reliable handling and a functional camera. Realistic expectations are key; features like high-powered cameras, three-axis gimbals, significant wind resistance, or flight times over 30 minutes are not common. Core features to look for include:

720p or 1080p cameras

Ability to take stills and video

Steady hovering

Safety features

Decent flight times

Brands such as Holy Stone, Deerc, and Force1 offer solid products and customer service in this category.

Top 5 Drones Under $100

Holy Stone HS210T: Best Overall Trainer for New Pilots

Priced at $48.99, the HS210T is an excellent trainer drone. It can operate in both a land and air mode, allowing new pilots to build confidence before taking flight. The drone can be operated with the included remote control or launched by hand. Preprogrammed flight modes like circle fly and 3D flips are included. Its batteries feature overcharge protection and provide up to 16 minutes of flight time. Safety is enhanced by built-in propeller guards and a durable frame. The HS210T does not have a camera, making it purely a tool for learning to fly.

Hasakee Q9s: Best Budget Drone

Currently on sale for $39.98, the Hasakee Q9s is a budget-friendly option. It features blue-green LED lights around its propeller guards for visibility. The drone comes with three adjustable speeds and is equipped with headless mode, altitude hold, and one-button takeoff/landing to simplify operation. It can also perform flips and circular flight patterns. Like the Holy Stone model, this drone does not have a camera.

Force1 Scoot: Best No-Controller Drone

At only $17.99, the Force1 Scoot introduces drone technology without a traditional remote control. The drone responds to hand movements to be pushed sideways or vertically. It is equipped with altitude hold and 360-degree motion sensors. A webbed shell encloses the rotors, making it safe for indoor flight and for users of all ages.

Deerc D20: Best Trainer

The Deerc D20 is for those who want to learn flight basics while exploring aerial photography. It features a 720p HD camera that streams live video to a smartphone via Wi-Fi. This compact drone is foldable and provides a total flight time of up to 20 minutes with its two included batteries (10 minutes per battery). Preprogrammed modes include 3D flips and waypoint drawing, and it can be operated with voice or gesture commands. The D20 is priced at $49.99.

Neheme NH760: Best Camera Drone in This Price Range

The Neheme NH760, priced at $59.99, offers the best camera in this category. It has a 1080p HD camera with a wide-angle, adjustable-tilt lens. The foldable design weighs only 181 grams, making it very portable. Flight is simplified with one-key takeoff/landing, altitude hold, headless mode, and three speed settings for beginners. The kit includes two batteries, each providing about 10-12 minutes of flight time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need an FAA license to fly drones under $100? No, a license is not required as long as you are flying recreationally and the drone weighs under 250 grams.

How long do the batteries typically take to recharge? Most mini drone batteries require about 45-60 minutes to fully charge.

Can these drones be flown outdoors in windy conditions? They can be flown outdoors, but only in very light winds.

