Flight Safety Aviation News

CAA Warns of Emergency Flight Disruptions by Drones

CAA warning follows nine reported encounters during emergency missions in 2025.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Emergency Flights Disrupted by Drones in UK
[Credit: Wirestock Creators | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Nine UK air ambulance flights in 2025 were dangerously impacted by drones flying too close, resulting in critical emergency missions being delayed or aborted.
  • Drones pose a catastrophic collision risk to air ambulances, which lack detection sensors, emphasizing the need for operators to keep clear of emergency zones and comply with UK CAA registration and testing requirements.
  • The issue of drone interference with critical low-altitude operations, like agricultural aviation, is also a growing concern in the U.S.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Nine U.K. air ambulance flights were affected by drones flying too close to helicopters during emergency missions in 2025, according to the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority. In some cases, the CAA said the encounters resulted in lifesaving flights being delayed or aborted.

The U.K.’s 21 air ambulance charities fly an average of 134 missions a day, operating into hospital landing sites as well as road accidents and other emergency scenes. The CAA said drone operators must keep clear of emergency response areas unless they have permission from emergency services.

“If you are flying a drone and you see or hear an air ambulance helicopter, please land your drone and let us carry on with our mission,” said Capt. Andy Moorhouse, chief pilot at Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. “We have no sensors in the aircraft to be able to detect where a drone is and a mid-air collision with a drone could be catastrophic. We’re dispatched to over 150 patients a month on average and it’s imperative that nothing gets in the way of us delivering this life-saving pre-hospital care.”

The CAA and Air Ambulances UK have also released new videos outlining drone rules and guidance for operators in the UK. Drone operators there responsible for aircraft over 100 grams must register with the CAA, and pilots flying drones over 100 grams must complete the agency’s Flyer ID test.

In the U.S., drone encounters have also drawn recent attention from reported upticks in encounters with low-altitude operators. The National Agricultural Aviation Association earlier this week said 20% of aerial application operators reported at least one unsafe drone encounter during the 2025 growing season. The FAA’s annual Drone Safety Day is scheduled for April 25.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.