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FAA Proposes Drone Restrictions Around Critical Infrastructure

The FAA has proposed new rules to restrict drone operations near critical infrastructure.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has proposed a new rule to restrict drone operations near sensitive facilities, aiming to tighten security in low-altitude airspace.
  • This proposal establishes a formal process for critical infrastructure, such as energy plants and refineries, to request the designation of restricted airspace zones for drones.
  • The rule seeks to address growing national security concerns regarding unauthorized drone activity near high-risk locations, providing a standardized method for protection while supporting overall drone industry growth.
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On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unveiled a long-awaited proposal to restrict drone operations near sensitive facilities, marking a significant step toward tightening security in low-altitude airspace.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the notice of proposed rulemaking would establish a formal process allowing certain fixed-site facilities—such as energy plants, refineries, and other high-risk locations—to request airspace restrictions on nearby unmanned aircraft operations.

The proposal implements Section 2209 of the FAA Extension, Safety, and Security Act of 2016, which directed the agency to create a framework for protecting critical infrastructure from unauthorized drone activity. Until now, that mandate had remained largely unfulfilled.

Under the rule, the FAA would designate specific areas as restricted airspace for drones, with defined horizontal and vertical limits. Operations within those zones would be prohibited except under limited, approved circumstances.

Officials say the move is aimed at addressing growing concerns about rogue or unidentified drone activity near sensitive sites. Federal authorities have increasingly warned that critical infrastructure—including power grids and military installations—faces frequent incursions by unmanned aircraft, raising both safety and national security issues.

Duffy framed the proposal as part of a broader push to secure the national airspace system while still enabling continued growth in drone operations. The FAA emphasized that the rule is intended to provide a standardized, transparent process for restricting flights, rather than relying on ad hoc measures such as temporary flight restrictions.

If adopted, the rule would create a new regulatory structure governing how facilities apply for protections and how those restrictions are communicated to drone operators. Industry stakeholders are expected to weigh in during the public comment period which will run until July 6, 2026.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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Replies: 1

  1. As long as this proposal doesn’t drift into restrictions for VFR airplanes. Problem is that if you allow restrictions like this from unmanned drones, how long before those who hate aircraft in general start screaming for additional restrictions. All you have to do is look how the anti-gun lobby operates to see the precedent.

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