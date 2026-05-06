FAA Proposes Drone Restrictions Around Critical Infrastructure

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unveiled a long-awaited proposal to restrict drone operations near sensitive facilities, marking a significant step toward tightening security in low-altitude airspace.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the notice of proposed rulemaking would establish a formal process allowing certain fixed-site facilities—such as energy plants, refineries, and other high-risk locations—to request airspace restrictions on nearby unmanned aircraft operations.

The proposal implements Section 2209 of the FAA Extension, Safety, and Security Act of 2016, which directed the agency to create a framework for protecting critical infrastructure from unauthorized drone activity. Until now, that mandate had remained largely unfulfilled.

Under the rule, the FAA would designate specific areas as restricted airspace for drones, with defined horizontal and vertical limits. Operations within those zones would be prohibited except under limited, approved circumstances.

Officials say the move is aimed at addressing growing concerns about rogue or unidentified drone activity near sensitive sites. Federal authorities have increasingly warned that critical infrastructure—including power grids and military installations—faces frequent incursions by unmanned aircraft, raising both safety and national security issues.

Duffy framed the proposal as part of a broader push to secure the national airspace system while still enabling continued growth in drone operations. The FAA emphasized that the rule is intended to provide a standardized, transparent process for restricting flights, rather than relying on ad hoc measures such as temporary flight restrictions.

If adopted, the rule would create a new regulatory structure governing how facilities apply for protections and how those restrictions are communicated to drone operators. Industry stakeholders are expected to weigh in during the public comment period which will run until July 6, 2026.