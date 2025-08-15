Which Apple Watch Model Is Best Suited for Pilots?

Pilots are increasingly adopting smartwatches like the Apple Watch for their convenience in managing tasks such as the automatic tracking of time zones. While not a primary flight instrument, the device offers several built-in features and third-party applications that can serve as useful tools in the cockpit.

All recent Apple Watch models are equipped with an internal GPS and compass that can function as a backup navigation tool. A timer application provides haptic feedback through wrist vibrations for alerts, and a GMT watch face includes a separate red hand to display the current Zulu hour. Additionally, the watch has a built-in flashlight with a red-light mode to help preserve night vision.

Apple Watch SE [Courtesy: Amazon]

Several models are available, each catering to different needs. The Apple Watch SE is a practical option for pilots who primarily want an interface for their iPhone to see notifications, flight data, and GMT without accessing their phone. One user on a forum sought a watch for these basic tasks, which the SE handles effectively.

Apple Watch Series 10 [Courtesy: Amazon]

The standard model, the Apple Watch Series 10, was released in September and is described as thinner and lighter, with a louder speaker and faster charging capabilities. The Series 10 now fills the role the Series 7 once held as a device for active pilots who may not require full integration. The previous Series 8 model introduced a Crash Detection feature that alerts emergency contacts and had a smaller battery than the Series 7, which made some users hesitant to upgrade.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [Courtesy: Amazon]

For pilots prioritizing durability and extended battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 presents a more rugged and expensive alternative. A forum user noted its larger battery, bigger display, and more robust construction compared to standard models. This version is designed for more demanding environments, making it suitable for frequent travel. A pilot at LaGuardia airport was observed wearing an “Ultra two Apple.”

A notable consideration for health monitoring is the blood oxygen sensor. Due to a patent dispute, this feature is no longer included in Apple Watches sold after January 18, 2024. The function will continue to work on models purchased before this date, from the Apple Watch Series 6 onward.

The functionality of any Apple Watch is expanded through third-party aviation apps that can add “complications,” or glanceable information, to the watch face. Weather applications like StationWeather Pro and MyRadar provide weather data, while ForeFlight can display airport information, though some users have reported that its weather data can lag. For navigation and safety, the NRST app shows the distance to nearby airports, and Stratus Insight provides flight timers and digital checklists. While its GPS and compass can serve as valuable backups, the Apple Watch is not certified as a primary navigation instrument.

