Finding the Perfect Flight Logbook

For pilots, both novice and experienced, selecting the right flight logbook is a crucial task that can aid in tracking flight hours and managing in-flight details effectively. The best choice depends on whether you’re a student pilot, a professional commercial pilot, or someone flying in a different region or aircraft type.

Key Features to Consider

Size and Page Count

When considering a flight logbook, pilots should prioritize size and page count. Options vary from compact books with under 100 pages ideal for student pilots, to larger logbooks boasting over 200 pages suited for professionals.

FAA and EASA Compliance

Compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is essential for accurate logging and certification validation. Among the reviewed options, the Jeppesen Professional European Pilot Logbook is EASA compliant.

Build Quality and Durability

Durability is non-negotiable. Logbooks are frequently handled and need a robust design; options include leather, hardcover, and softcover varieties offering both protection and style.

Design and Style

Appearance and functionality go hand in hand with flight logbooks. Whether leather-bound or available in various colors, the design should be both simple and functional to meet the pilot’s needs.

8 Best Flight Logbooks

Explore our curated list of the finest flight logbooks available, categorized by their best use case to find what suits you best.

Best For: Newer pilots

Newer pilots Page Count: 256 pages

256 pages Dimensions: 6 3/4 inches x 11 1/4 inches

6 3/4 inches x 11 1/4 inches Color Options: Dark brown cover

Dark brown cover Materials: Sleek leather cover

Best For: Student pilots

Student pilots Page Count: 110 pages

110 pages Dimensions: 8 1/2 inches x 5 1/2 inches

8 1/2 inches x 5 1/2 inches Color Options: Navy blue

Navy blue Materials: Hardcover

Best For: Student pilots

Student pilots Page Count: 96 pages

96 pages Dimensions: 8 5/16 inches x 5 5/16 inches

8 5/16 inches x 5 5/16 inches Color Options: Black

Black Materials: Scuff-resistant hardcover

Best For: Pilots of all skill levels looking to log more flights

Pilots of all skill levels looking to log more flights Page Count: 208 pages

208 pages Dimensions: 7 1/2 inches x 4 inches

7 1/2 inches x 4 inches Color Options: Burgundy

Burgundy Materials: Hardcover

Best For: Pilots flying in Europe

Pilots flying in Europe Page Count: 256 pages

256 pages Dimensions: 6 3/4 inches x 11 1/4 inches

6 3/4 inches x 11 1/4 inches Color Options: Black

Black Materials: Hardcover

Best For: Aircraft owners

Aircraft owners Page Count: 96 pages

96 pages Dimensions: 18 inches x 14 inches

18 inches x 14 inches Color Options: Burgundy

Burgundy Materials: Hardcover

Best For: Aircraft owners

Aircraft owners Page Count: 20 pages

20 pages Dimensions: 7 1/4 inches x 4 inches

7 1/4 inches x 4 inches Color Options: Black

Black Materials: Softcover

Best For: Professional pilots and flight crews looking to track expenses

Professional pilots and flight crews looking to track expenses Page Count: 216 pages

216 pages Dimensions: 4 1/4 inches x 3 1/4 inches

4 1/4 inches x 3 1/4 inches Color Options: Red

Red Materials: Durable softcover

FAQ

What is a pilot’s log?

A pilot’s log documents a pilot’s flying hours and includes details such as flight time, number of landings, and instrument usage.

Are all pilot logbooks the same?

While all flight logbooks comply with FAA regulations, they vary in design and specifications, tailored to different pilot requirements.

What flights must be logged in a logbook?

Not all flights need logging in the US, provided requirements under CFR Title 14 §61.51 paragraph a are met. Logging is beneficial for pilot certifications and proficiency checks.

