Finding the Perfect Flight Logbook

For pilots, both novice and experienced, selecting the right flight logbook is a crucial task that can aid in tracking flight hours and managing in-flight details effectively. The best choice depends on whether you’re a student pilot, a professional commercial pilot, or someone flying in a different region or aircraft type.
Key Features to Consider
Size and Page Count
When considering a flight logbook, pilots should prioritize size and page count. Options vary from compact books with under 100 pages ideal for student pilots, to larger logbooks boasting over 200 pages suited for professionals.
FAA and EASA Compliance
Compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is essential for accurate logging and certification validation. Among the reviewed options, the Jeppesen Professional European Pilot Logbook is EASA compliant.
READ MORE: Choosing a Pilot Knife
Build Quality and Durability
Durability is non-negotiable. Logbooks are frequently handled and need a robust design; options include leather, hardcover, and softcover varieties offering both protection and style.
Design and Style
Appearance and functionality go hand in hand with flight logbooks. Whether leather-bound or available in various colors, the design should be both simple and functional to meet the pilot’s needs.
READ MORE: Picking the Right Pilot Shoes
8 Best Flight Logbooks
Explore our curated list of the finest flight logbooks available, categorized by their best use case to find what suits you best.
Jappesen Professional Pilot Logbook
- Best For: Newer pilots
- Page Count: 256 pages
- Dimensions: 6 3/4 inches x 11 1/4 inches
- Color Options: Dark brown cover
- Materials: Sleek leather cover
Standard Pilot Log ASA-SP-57
- Best For: Student pilots
- Page Count: 110 pages
- Dimensions: 8 1/2 inches x 5 1/2 inches
- Color Options: Navy blue
- Materials: Hardcover
Jeppesen Pilot Logbook – Student
- Best For: Student pilots
- Page Count: 96 pages
- Dimensions: 8 5/16 inches x 5 5/16 inches
- Color Options: Black
- Materials: Scuff-resistant hardcover
Standard Pilot Log ASA-SP-40
- Best For: Pilots of all skill levels looking to log more flights
- Page Count: 208 pages
- Dimensions: 7 1/2 inches x 4 inches
- Color Options: Burgundy
- Materials: Hardcover
Jeppesen Professional European Pilot Logbook
- Best For: Pilots flying in Europe
- Page Count: 256 pages
- Dimensions: 6 3/4 inches x 11 1/4 inches
- Color Options: Black
- Materials: Hardcover
Standard Engine Logbook ASA-SE-2
- Best For: Aircraft owners
- Page Count: 96 pages
- Dimensions: 18 inches x 14 inches
- Color Options: Burgundy
- Materials: Hardcover
Standard Propeller Logbook ASA-SP-L
- Best For: Aircraft owners
- Page Count: 20 pages
- Dimensions: 7 1/4 inches x 4 inches
- Color Options: Black
- Materials: Softcover
CrewGear Red Flight Crew Logbook
- Best For: Professional pilots and flight crews looking to track expenses
- Page Count: 216 pages
- Dimensions: 4 1/4 inches x 3 1/4 inches
- Color Options: Red
- Materials: Durable softcover
FAQ
What is a pilot’s log?
A pilot’s log documents a pilot’s flying hours and includes details such as flight time, number of landings, and instrument usage.
Are all pilot logbooks the same?
While all flight logbooks comply with FAA regulations, they vary in design and specifications, tailored to different pilot requirements.
What flights must be logged in a logbook?
Not all flights need logging in the US, provided requirements under CFR Title 14 §61.51 paragraph a are met. Logging is beneficial for pilot certifications and proficiency checks.
FLYING may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.