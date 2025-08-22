Choosing a Pilot Knife

A knife is a useful tool for pilots, whether for tightening a loose screw on a cowling, opening a bottle of oil, or for use in an emergency. For pilots who fly their own aircraft, carrying a knife is not under the jurisdiction of the TSA, making it a key piece of equipment to have in a flight kit.

Why Pilots Need a Knife

A knife, particularly a multi-tool, should be part of a pilot’s standard flight gear. Its utility ranges from simple, everyday tasks to critical functions in an emergency. The type of knife a pilot chooses often depends on the kind of flying they do. For local flights in and out of the pattern, a multi-tool might suffice, while pilots who engage in backcountry flying may find a rescue or survival knife more appropriate.

Types of Knives for Your Flight Bag

Several designs are available, each catering to different needs, from general utility to dedicated emergency escape functions.

Quick Look: Best Pilot Knives

The Multi-Tool

This option is designed for pilots who need access to extra tools without carrying separate pliers or screwdrivers. Multi-tools are typically made from stainless steel with a folding blade that varies from two to four inches. They often include sturdy pliers, a built-in ruler, and some models come with extra screwdriver bits.

The Swiss Army Knife

Known for versatility, the Swiss Army knife can function as a pocket-sized tool kit. The Victorinox Swiss Champ, for example, is made of stainless steel with ABS scales, weighs 6.5 ounces, and has a 3.6-inch folding blade. Its features include a flathead, Phillips, and miniature flathead screwdriver, along with a saw, file, and magnifying glass.

The Rescue Knife

Rescue knives are specifically designed to aid in emergency egress from an aircraft. They feature tools like a seatbelt cutter and a glass breaker. This type of knife often has a fixed 3.5-inch steel blade, includes a sharpening stone, and weighs about 10.4 ounces. The base of the handle is hardened to be used as a window breaker.

The Survival Knife

This option is a more feature-rich version of a rescue knife. It is made from high-quality, wear-resistant steel with a black finish. A typical survival knife has a spring-assisted folding blade of approximately 3.5 inches and weighs around 6 ounces. It includes a seatbelt cutter, window breaker, an LED flashlight, and a magnesium alloy fire starter. It usually comes with a belt clip and sheath.

The Multi-function Survival Hammer

For pilots flying in remote areas, a multi-function survival hammer is a dedicated escape tool. Constructed from alloy steel, aluminum, and stainless steel, it is the heaviest option at 15.4 ounces and has a 3-inch folding blade. It is equipped with two hammers, a safety belt cutter, multiple screwdrivers (slotted, Phillips), an allen wrench, wire cutter, steel file, nail puller, and needle-nose pliers.

Key Considerations for Selecting a Knife

When choosing a tool for your flight bag, several factors should be considered to ensure it meets your specific requirements.

Blade Type: Fixed vs. Folding

Folding knives are more compact and easier to carry, often including additional features like screwdrivers or saws. Fixed-blade knives, because they lack a hinge mechanism, are stronger and can provide more cutting power.

Blade Material

Knife blades are commonly made from one of three types of steel.

requires little maintenance. Non-stainless steel can offer better edge stability and sharpening response.

can offer better edge stability and sharpening response. Carbon steel is the easiest to sharpen and can be used with a hard rock to generate a spark for starting a fire.

Critical Features for Egress

Certain features are designed specifically for emergency situations. A seatbelt cutter can slice through a seatbelt more efficiently than a standard blade. A window breaker, sometimes called a “hammer of urgency,” uses a hard point to break Plexiglas windows. An integrated LED flashlight combines two essential pilot tools into one, freeing up a hand when using the knife in the dark.

Physical Characteristics

The size and weight of a knife can be important considerations. Fixed-blade knives are generally larger and heavier. A heavier knife will have more force when cutting. Blade length can also be a factor, as some states have laws making blades over five inches illegal.

