Choosing a Pulse Oximeter for Pilots

Keeping a pulse oximeter handy is crucial for pilots flying at high altitudes, as it allows them to monitor blood oxygen levels and avoid hypoxia. Here are some of the best pulse oximeters available for aviation purposes.

OxyAct Pulse Oximeter with Respiratory Rate [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

This oximeter from Sporty’s is an ideal companion for high-altitude athletes and adventurers. This advanced device offers non-invasive and accurate insights into your health metrics, crucial for making informed decisions about your need for supplemental oxygen.

Specifications:

Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitoring: Provides precise readings to assess oxygen levels in your blood.

Provides precise readings to assess oxygen levels in your blood. Pulse Rate Monitoring: Delivers real-time heart rate tracking for added peace of mind.

Delivers real-time heart rate tracking for added peace of mind. Respiration Rate Tracking: Monitors your breathing rate to maintain optimal respiratory function.

Monitors your breathing rate to maintain optimal respiratory function. Perfusion Index: Easily evaluates blood flow strength.

Easily evaluates blood flow strength. Display: Features a high-resolution OLED screen with four adjustable viewing modes for enhanced visibility.

Features a high-resolution OLED screen with four adjustable viewing modes for enhanced visibility. Portability: Includes a free carrying case and lanyard; operates on two AAA batteries (included) for convenient use anywhere.

This user-friendly device is completely self-contained and easy to operate, offering essential health information at a glance.

Veridian Pulse Oximeter [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

The Veridian Pulse Oximeter is designed for straightforward and efficient monitoring of your oxygen levels. With its simple one-button operation, this device is perfect for users who appreciate ease of use combined with reliability.

Specifications:

Blood Oxygen Saturation & Pulse Rate Measurement: Accurately captures essential health metrics.

Accurately captures essential health metrics. Comfortable Grip: The fingertip design accommodates various finger sizes and ensures comfortable usage.

The fingertip design accommodates various finger sizes and ensures comfortable usage. Energy Efficiency: An automatic shut-off feature conserves battery life, ensuring long-term use.

An automatic shut-off feature conserves battery life, ensuring long-term use. Latex-Free: Safe for all users, including those with latex sensitivities.

Safe for all users, including those with latex sensitivities. Warranty: Comes with a one-year limited warranty, providing peace of mind with your purchase.

With its user-friendly design, the Veridian Pulse Oximeter is an accessible choice for effective health monitoring.

Garmin Instinct 2 Rugged Outdoor Watch [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Garmin Instinct 2 is the ultimate rugged GPS smartwatch, engineered to withstand the elements and enhance your outdoor adventures. Its rugged build and advanced features make it indispensable for any outdoor enthusiast.

Specifications:

Durability: Water-rated to 100 meters, thermal- and shock-resistant, encased in a fiber-reinforced polymer shell with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass.

Water-rated to 100 meters, thermal- and shock-resistant, encased in a fiber-reinforced polymer shell with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. Battery Life: Lasts up to 28 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

Lasts up to 28 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode. Health Monitoring Features: Tracks heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox, and respiration for comprehensive body monitoring.

Tracks heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox, and respiration for comprehensive body monitoring. Navigation: Equipped with a 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems.

Equipped with a 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems. Smart Features: Offers smart notifications and compatibility with Connect IQ apps when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Offers smart notifications and compatibility with Connect IQ apps when paired with a compatible smartphone. Included Items: Comes with a charging/data cable and documentation.

Tailored for those with an active lifestyle, the Garmin Instinct 2 offers resilience and versatility, ensuring you stay connected and informed on all your adventures.

This model is specifically targeted toward sports and aviation users. Notably, it includes a user-facing LED display and a straightforward battery compartment. However, some users have experienced slower operation.

Display: LED

LED Battery Life: 30 hours

30 hours Alarm: No

No FDA Approval: Yes

Yes Reading Time: 10 seconds

10 seconds Special Features: Designed for sports and aviation use

Designed for sports and aviation use Advantages: Lanyard included, accommodates various finger sizes

Lanyard included, accommodates various finger sizes Drawbacks: Potential slow readings, less accurate with acrylic nails

FaceLake FL400 Pulse Oximeter [Courtesy: Amazon]

For those who prioritize portability, the FaceLake FL400 provides a quick, accurate reading despite its small size. It’s also quite affordable, retailing for less than $20.

Display: LED

LED Alarm: No

No FDA Approval: No

No Reading Time: 24 seconds

24 seconds Special Features: Constant reading, belt slip, and carrying loop

Constant reading, belt slip, and carrying loop Advantages: Gives average heart rate and saturation levels

Gives average heart rate and saturation levels Drawbacks: Less accurate for small fingers

Importance of Pulse Oximeters for Pilots

For pilots flying above 10,000 feet MSL, monitoring oxygen levels is essential to prevent hypoxia, which can impair cognitive and motor skills. Pulse oximeters offer a practical solution by providing instant feedback on blood oxygen saturation.

FAQ

Can I take a pulse oximeter on an airplane?

Yes, pulse oximeters are portable and permitted on airplanes.

What does a pulse oximeter measure?

A pulse oximeter measures your blood oxygen level, indicating how well oxygen is being sent to parts of your body furthest from your heart, like the arms and legs.

What is a low blood oxygen level?

Levels below 90 percent are considered low and could indicate hypoxia, necessitating immediate action.

