Choosing the Right Sunglasses for Pilots

Classic aviator sunglasses, first developed for military pilots in the 1930s, were a functional solution to the challenge of cockpit sunlight from all angles. Like aviation technology itself, sunglasses for pilots have evolved significantly.

While styles have changed, the core requirements of functionality and protection remain paramount for safe flying. Choosing the right pair involves understanding key features essential for the flight deck environment.

Key Features of Pilot Sunglasses

While sunglasses may seem like a simple accessory, several factors make a pair ideal for a pilot.

Shape and Durability

The classic aviator style isn’t just a fashion statement; its large lens area offers better protection from UV rays and helps reduce eye fatigue by minimizing squinting. The frames and lenses of pilot sunglasses are also built to be more durable than standard sunglasses, withstanding the demanding environment of a cockpit.

Polarization (or Lack Thereof)

This is one of the most significant differences between pilot and civilian sunglasses. The FAA recommends that pilots do not wear polarized lenses. While polarization can reduce glare from surfaces like water or a road, it can also make it challenging to read instrument displays that use LCD or LED screens. Polarized lenses can also obscure the reflective glint off another aircraft’s wing, which is a critical visual cue for spotting other planes.

UV Radiation Protection

Pilots are exposed to higher levels of UV radiation than people on the ground. For every 1,000 feet of altitude, UV intensity increases by about 5%. For this reason, pilots need sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection. This protection can be inherent in the lens material or added with special coatings.

Lens Materials and Coatings

Pilot sunglasses are typically made from three types of lens materials: Crown Glass, CR-39 Plastic, or Polycarbonate. Each has different levels of durability and UV protection.

Coatings are often applied to lenses to enhance UV protection and durability. For example, glass and plastic lenses may need a coating to achieve 100% UV protection, while polycarbonate lenses are often coated to make them more scratch-resistant. However, it’s crucial to keep coated lenses away from excessive heat, as it can cause the coating to delaminate.

Tints and Frames

While polarization is not recommended, a good tint is essential for making sunlight more bearable. The most common tint options for pilot sunglasses are gray, green, and brown, and the best choice is often a matter of personal preference.

When it comes to frames, while style is a factor, functionality is key. Frames should allow for large lenses to maximize protection and visibility.

Photochromic Lenses

Photochromic lenses, which automatically darken when exposed to UV light, are not yet recommended for pilots by organizations like the FAA. This is because their responsiveness can be unreliable in a high-altitude cockpit, potentially causing more problems than they solve.

A quality pair of pilot sunglasses is a vital piece of safety equipment. By understanding the specific features that make them effective, pilots can ensure their vision is protected, their instruments are readable, and they can fly safely.

Quick look: Best Pilot Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses [Courtesy: Amazon]

For pilots who appreciate the classic design, Ray-Ban Aviators have remained a popular choice. The iconic style features extra-large lenses and a reinforcement bar across the top. Ray-Bans are highly customizable, dependable, and relatively affordable, backed by strong customer service. However, pilots must be careful to select non-polarized lens options, as the standard offerings are polarized, and some customizable features are geared more toward style than cockpit functionality.

Cooper Aviator Standard with Bifocals [Courtesy: Flying Eyes Optics]

Engineered by Flying Eyes Optics for comfort under headsets and helmets, the Cooper Aviator Standard is a strong choice for pilots who use bifocals. These sunglasses feature shatterproof, prescription-compatible polycarbonate lenses and ultra-thin, flexible temples designed to wrap around the head rather than the ears for a seamless fit.

Oakley Holbrook Non-Polarized Sunglasses [Courtesy: Sportsmans.com]

Known for durability, Oakley’s Holbrook line is a worthy option for pilots, particularly those in demanding flight environments like stunt flying. These sunglasses feature sheet metal frames and large lenses that filter 100% of UV rays. Their snug fit is a key benefit, though pilots must select non-polarized lens options.

Coach Pilot Sunglasses [Courtesy: Bass Pro]

Offering first-class style without sacrificing key functions, these Coach sunglasses feature extra-large, customizable lenses. They are competitively priced and suitable for daily use. While most pilots find them functional, there have been a few complaints regarding a lack of “snugness” in the fit.

Flight Gear Captain’s Sunglasses [Courtesy: Sporty’s]

Made specifically for Sporty’s, these sunglasses prioritize function over form. For a price under $100, they offer large, non-polarized lenses tinted for maximum cockpit visibility without any superfluous features. While they may lack in style, they are explicitly built for pilots and provide excellent value.

American Optical Original Pilot [Courtesy: Amazon]

Used by military pilots since the 1950s, these American-made sunglasses are designed to be easily put on or taken off while wearing a helmet. They are incredibly lightweight and come with three lens size options and multiple tints. While the slide-off design is a feature, some find they can come off too easily.

Carrera Men’s 1033 [Courtesy: Amazon]

The Carrera 1033 was designed with pilots in mind, offering an affordable, lightweight, and durable option. The thin frames support huge 63mm lenses, and the curved plastic design adds a layer of sun protection. The frames can also be fitted with prescription lenses.

Serengeti Carrara Aviator Sunglasses [Courtesy: Amazon]

These Italian sunglasses emphasize style but incorporate functional features like a lightweight and extra-durable titanium frame. The lenses are slightly smaller than many other aviator options, and most models come with photochromic lenses, which automatically darken when exposed to UV rays and may not be suitable for all piloting needs, especially in high heat.

Randolph Aviators [Courtesy: Amazon]

Built with pilots in mind, Randolph Aviators offer a durable, sleek design with a slim fit for quick on-and-off use and huge lenses. While similar to other top brands, they are a touch more expensive. Pilots must specifically choose non-polarized lenses, as the standard option is polarized. The brand is known for its stellar customer service and replacement program.

FAQ

What type of sunglasses should pilots use?

The classic aviator style was created for functionality, with large lenses designed to block as much sun as possible from multiple angles. The most essential features for pilots are non-polarized lenses, 100% UV protection, and durable frames that fit comfortably with a headset.

Why are polarized sunglasses not recommended for pilots?

The FAA advises against pilots using polarized sunglasses. The polarization filter can make it challenging to read modern instrument panels and digital displays. It can also reduce a pilot’s ability to spot other aircraft by diminishing the reflection or glint of sunlight off their surfaces.

Are photochromatic lenses a good idea for flying?

No, photochromatic lenses, which automatically darken when exposed to UV rays, are not recommended for pilots by the FAA. Their performance can be unreliable in high temperatures or with variable cloud cover, creating potential vision issues in the cockpit.

Why is UV protection so important at altitude?

The intensity of UV radiation increases by about 5% for every 1,000 feet of elevation. Since pilots operate in an environment with significantly higher UV exposure, sunglasses that block 100% of UV rays are crucial for protecting their eyes.

What are the best lens materials and tints?

Lenses are typically made from Crown Glass, CR-39 Plastic, or Polycarbonate, each offering different levels of durability and thickness. Special coatings are often applied to achieve 100% UV protection and improve scratch resistance. The most common tints are gray, green, and brown, and the best choice is typically a matter of individual pilot preference.

How should I care for my pilot sunglasses?

It is recommended to keep sunglasses with special coatings away from excessive heat, such as leaving them on an aircraft dashboard. High heat can cause the coating to delaminate, which can render it ineffective.

