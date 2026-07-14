Avionics

uAvionix, ForeFlight Unveil SkyPlay Panel Ecosystem

The first product is a 3-inch display designed to bring familiar ForeFlight functions into existing aircraft panels.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
uAvionix, ForeFlight Unveil SkyPlay Panel Ecosystem
[Credit: uAvionix]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • uAvionix and Jeppesen ForeFlight announced SkyPlay, a new connected avionics platform that integrates ForeFlight's mapping and flight-planning functions directly onto panel-mounted displays.
  • The initial product, SkyPlay Mini, is a 3-inch panel-mounted display running an embedded Android version of ForeFlight, designed for mission management with physical controls and support for ADS-B data.
  • SkyPlay will be publicly introduced next week at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, with plans for larger display formats in the future; however, pricing and certification details are not yet available.
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uAvionix and Jeppesen ForeFlight announced SkyPlay on Tuesday, a connected avionics platform that will place ForeFlight mapping, routing and flight-planning functions on panel-mounted displays. The companies plan to introduce the system publicly next week at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Panel-Mounted ForeFlight

The first product, SkyPlay Mini, uses a high-resolution display sized for a standard 3-inch instrument opening. uAvionix said the unit could occupy an available position created by removing a nonrequired instrument such as a vertical speed indicator. The companies describe SkyPlay Mini as a mission-management and electronic flight bag display rather than a primary flight display or primary flight instrument.

SkyPlay Mini runs an embedded Android version of ForeFlight instead of mirroring an iPad screen. Flight plans created on a phone or tablet can sync to the panel, and a dual rotary knob provides physical control for functions such as map zoom and frequency management. The system also supports Sentry ADS-B data and can display airways according to reported wind and turbulence conditions.

AirVenture Debut

Live SkyPlay demonstrations are scheduled throughout AirVenture, which runs July 20-26. uAvionix said larger display formats are also planned.

Pricing, certification details, preorder timing and estimated shipment dates have not been announced. The companies said the final feature set and delivery schedule remain subject to change during development and certification.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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