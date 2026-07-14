uAvionix, ForeFlight Unveil SkyPlay Panel Ecosystem

uAvionix and Jeppesen ForeFlight announced SkyPlay on Tuesday, a connected avionics platform that will place ForeFlight mapping, routing and flight-planning functions on panel-mounted displays. The companies plan to introduce the system publicly next week at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Panel-Mounted ForeFlight

The first product, SkyPlay Mini, uses a high-resolution display sized for a standard 3-inch instrument opening. uAvionix said the unit could occupy an available position created by removing a nonrequired instrument such as a vertical speed indicator. The companies describe SkyPlay Mini as a mission-management and electronic flight bag display rather than a primary flight display or primary flight instrument.

SkyPlay Mini runs an embedded Android version of ForeFlight instead of mirroring an iPad screen. Flight plans created on a phone or tablet can sync to the panel, and a dual rotary knob provides physical control for functions such as map zoom and frequency management. The system also supports Sentry ADS-B data and can display airways according to reported wind and turbulence conditions.

AirVenture Debut

Live SkyPlay demonstrations are scheduled throughout AirVenture, which runs July 20-26. uAvionix said larger display formats are also planned.

Pricing, certification details, preorder timing and estimated shipment dates have not been announced. The companies said the final feature set and delivery schedule remain subject to change during development and certification.