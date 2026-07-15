Textron Brings New CJ3 Gen2, King Air to Oshkosh

Textron Aviation will bring two of its newest special-edition aircraft to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, with the Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 and Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition scheduled to make their show debuts, the company announced Tuesday.

The aircraft will be part of Textron Aviation’s expanded AirVenture display featuring Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, and McCauley Propeller products. The company said the exhibit will showcase aircraft ranging from piston singles and gliders to turboprops and business jets.

The Citation CJ3 Gen2 represents the latest update to Cessna’s light jet lineup, incorporating customer-driven improvements to the cockpit and cabin. The aircraft entered service earlier this year after receiving FAA certification in 2025. Enhancements include Garmin autothrottle technology, additional pilot legroom, and a redesigned cabin environment.

The Beechcraft King Air 360 Crimson Edition celebrates the legacy of the King Air family with a special paint scheme and customized interior. The aircraft features a metallic crimson, silver, and black exterior along with a cabin designed around the anniversary edition theme. The King Air 360 is equipped with Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics and IS&S ThrustSense autothrottle technology.

In addition to the two debut aircraft, Textron Aviation plans to display a broad lineup at AirVenture, including the Citation CJ4 Gen3 cockpit mockup, Citation M2 Gen2, Beechcraft Denali mockup, Cessna Grand Caravan EX, Turbo Stationair, Turbo Skylane, Skylane, and Skyhawk. Pipistrel aircraft on display will include the Panthera, Sinus MAX, and Alpha Trainer. The Textron Aviation booth will also feature Starlink and Gogo Galileo aftermarket connectivity solution displays, along with opportunities for attendees to meet with aftermarket parts and customer support representatives about the company’s global service network.

“EAA AirVenture is one of the most important opportunities each year for us to connect with customers and the broader aviation community,” said Lannie O’Bannion, Textron Aviation senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “Being on the ground in Oshkosh allows us to showcase the breadth of our portfolio. Events like AirVenture also give us valuable face-to-face time to better understand how our customers operate and continue delivering aircraft that meet their evolving needs.”