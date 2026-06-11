2026 World Aerobatic Championship Coming to Iowa

Mason City, Iowa, has been selected to host the 2026 World Aerobatic Championship at Mason City Municipal Airport from Aug. 24-Sept. 2. The competition is expected to draw approximately 40 pilots representing 14 nations, marking the first time in more than a decade the aerobatic championship has been held in the U.S.

“We are excited to bring the World Aerobatic Championship to Mason City,” said Wayne Forbes, contest director. “The airport facilities, community support, and central location make Mason City an outstanding venue for welcoming competitors, officials, volunteers, and spectators from around the world.”

The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) sanctioned event includes individual and team competition before an international judging panel.

Organizers said the event is supported by volunteers, pilots, aviation businesses and members of the broader aviation community. Contributions and volunteer support will go toward infrastructure, communications, transportation and other operational needs for the championship, according to EAA.

“As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, Team USA will have the rare privilege of competing for a world championship on home soil while welcoming the international aerobatic community to America and sharing the community, passion, hospitality, and volunteer spirit that define our aviation culture,” EAA said.