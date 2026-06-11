Air Shows & Events

2026 World Aerobatic Championship Coming to Iowa

The event is expected to bring aerobatic pilots from 14 nations to Iowa next August.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
2026 World Aerobatic Championship Coming to Iowa
[Image: EAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Mason City, Iowa, has been selected to host the 2026 World Aerobatic Championship at its Municipal Airport from August 24 to September 2.
  • This event marks the first time in over a decade the aerobatic championship will be held in the U.S., expecting approximately 40 pilots from 14 nations.
  • Mason City was chosen due to its excellent airport facilities, strong community support, and central location, with the FAI-sanctioned competition benefiting from extensive volunteer and community contributions.
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Mason City, Iowa, has been selected to host the 2026 World Aerobatic Championship at Mason City Municipal Airport from Aug. 24-Sept. 2. The competition is expected to draw approximately 40 pilots representing 14 nations, marking the first time in more than a decade the aerobatic championship has been held in the U.S.

“We are excited to bring the World Aerobatic Championship to Mason City,” said Wayne Forbes, contest director. “The airport facilities, community support, and central location make Mason City an outstanding venue for welcoming competitors, officials, volunteers, and spectators from around the world.”

The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) sanctioned event includes individual and team competition before an international judging panel.

Organizers said the event is supported by volunteers, pilots, aviation businesses and members of the broader aviation community. Contributions and volunteer support will go toward infrastructure, communications, transportation and other operational needs for the championship, according to EAA.

“As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, Team USA will have the rare privilege of competing for a world championship on home soil while welcoming the international aerobatic community to America and sharing the community, passion, hospitality, and volunteer spirit that define our aviation culture,” EAA said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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