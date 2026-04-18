AEA, Fastport Gain Federal Avionics Apprenticeship Sponsor Status

The Aircraft Electronics Association said Thursday that it, in partnership with workforce development organization Fastport, has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor. The designation allows AEA and Fastport to sponsor federally recognized apprenticeship programs intended to help member companies recruit, train and retain avionics and aviation maintenance personnel.

Under the model, apprentices receive paid on-the-job training, related technical instruction, progressive wage increases and industry credentials. According to AEA, the program is aimed at helping employers create structured training paths while addressing hiring and retention needs in avionics and maintenance shops.

“For our member companies, this is more than a training program. It is a workforce strategy,” AEA President and CEO Mike Adamson said.

Nick Brown, AEA director of workforce development, said the program includes a competency-based training plan aligned with the association’s Certified Aircraft Electronics Technician certification. The program can be adapted by repair stations to meet operating requirements while still meeting national apprenticeship standards.

AEA said it will work with Fastport and participating employers on program development, implementation and continued support. Adamson said the Department of Labor recognition represents “an important step forward for our association and our members.”

Based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, AEA represents nearly 1,300 member companies in more than 40 countries. Fastport said it has supported registered apprenticeship development across several industries and has placed candidates into more than 28,000 registered apprenticeship positions since 2016.