Garmin Pilot Adds New Weather Tools

Garmin said on Tuesday that it released a Garmin Pilot update that adds Daily Weather to Apple mobile devices, along with a new turbulence overlay and changes to Database Concierge. The Daily Weather feature had previously been available through Garmin Pilot Web, according to the company.

Daily Weather gives pilots forecasts up to six days ahead, including hourly conditions for each day. A timeline in the Airports tab shows expected VFR, MVFR, IFR and LIFR conditions and can be adjusted to view corresponding hourly weather. The feature is located under Weather, along with METARs, TAFs and MOS forecasts.

The new turbulence layer is available on Garmin Pilot mobile and web. Garmin said the forecast data is available in the U.S. from the surface to 45,000 feet MSL and is expected to expand globally from 11,000 feet MSL to FL450.

The update also changes the Database Concierge interface for iOS devices, giving users a revised view of installed navigation databases, available updates and aircraft lists for pilots managing multiple aircraft. Garmin said the software update is available now for existing Garmin Pilot users.