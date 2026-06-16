Company News

Garmin Pilot Adds New Weather Tools

Daily Weather moves to mobile as Garmin also adds turbulence data and Database Concierge updates.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Garmin Pilot Adds New Weather Tools
Turbulence layer on Garmin Pilot web. [Credit: Garmin]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garmin Pilot for Apple mobile devices received an update introducing a new "Daily Weather" feature, offering forecasts up to six days ahead with hourly conditions.
  • A new turbulence overlay, available on both mobile and web, provides forecast data from the surface to 45,000 feet MSL in the U.S.
  • The update also includes an improved Database Concierge interface for iOS, streamlining the management of navigation databases and multiple aircraft.
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Garmin said on Tuesday that it released a Garmin Pilot update that adds Daily Weather to Apple mobile devices, along with a new turbulence overlay and changes to Database Concierge. The Daily Weather feature had previously been available through Garmin Pilot Web, according to the company.

Daily Weather gives pilots forecasts up to six days ahead, including hourly conditions for each day. A timeline in the Airports tab shows expected VFR, MVFR, IFR and LIFR conditions and can be adjusted to view corresponding hourly weather. The feature is located under Weather, along with METARs, TAFs and MOS forecasts.

The new turbulence layer is available on Garmin Pilot mobile and web. Garmin said the forecast data is available in the U.S. from the surface to 45,000 feet MSL and is expected to expand globally from 11,000 feet MSL to FL450.

The update also changes the Database Concierge interface for iOS devices, giving users a revised view of installed navigation databases, available updates and aircraft lists for pilots managing multiple aircraft. Garmin said the software update is available now for existing Garmin Pilot users.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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