National Championship Air Races Set Competitor Field for 2025 Return

The National Championship Air Races have announced the official lineup of pilots and aircraft for the 2025 event in Roswell, New Mexico. Set for Sept. 10–14, the races will mark the first time the long-running event will debut in Roswell.

Organizers say fans can expect world-class competition across multiple classes, including Biplane, Formula 1, Jet, T-6 and STOL Drag.

“Unveiling our race field is one of the most exciting moments leading up to race week,” Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, said. “This lineup showcases the incredible dedication, passion, and spirit of our race teams and we can’t wait to welcome fans from around the world to Roswell to witness history in the making.”

The announced field includes the following lineup:

Biplane Class

#3: Sam Swift

#6: Jeffrey Lo / Rob Bennett (Alt.)

#8: Michael Langston

#13: Jeffrey Lo

#17: Andrew McVicker

#25: Tommy Suell

#66: Tom Marden

#314: Scott Prewitt

#411: Blake Prewitt

#831: Joshua Saddlemire

Formula 1 Class

#00: Chet Harris

#10: Mark McIntyre

#31: Joshua Watson

#52: Trent Woodworth

#57: Carl Robinson

#72: Dominic Cacolici

#79: Justin Phillipson

#81: Drew Keenan

#82: Andrew Mack

#85: Eric Dienst

Jet Class

PACE: Phillip Fogg / Rick Vandam (Alt.1) / Mike Steiger (Alt.2)

#1: Bob McCormack

#6: Bob McCormack

#8: David Sterling

#11: Jerry “Jive” Kerby

#16: Kevin Roll

#55: Nathan Harnagel

#61: Tammy Camilleri / Charles Camilleri (Alt.)

#84: Scott Gusakov

#90: Mark Davis

#100: Bill Culberson

STOL Class

#11: Rod Hewitt

#11: David Kerley

#22: Jeffrey Whiteley

#27: Harry Beaupre

#40: Patrick McInteer

#44: Steve Henry

#48: Eddie Sanches

#62: Austin Clemens

#75: Tony Sanches

#84: Aaron Greear

#85: Cathy Page

#96: Doug Tolbert

T-6 Class

PACE / #21: Ben York

#5: Joey “Gordo” Sanders

#18: Lee Oman

#19: Michael Sisk

#43: Christopher LeFave

#50: Vitaly Pecherskyy

#66: Vic McMann

#90: Greg McNeely

Beyond the racing action, attendees can look forward to aerial demonstrations, static displays and a STEM Discovery Zone. Additional announcements regarding air show performers are expected in the coming week.