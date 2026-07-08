NASA Super Guppy Withdraws From AirVenture 2026

The iconic Super Guppy won’t make its planned appearance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced Tuesday that NASA’s Super Guppy has been forced to cancel its appearance at AirVenture 2026 after sustaining damage during recent severe weather.

“We have an unfortunate update to share with you,” EAA wrote in a social media post. “NASA says the Super Guppy was damaged in recent severe weather and will not be able to attend #OSH26. A crew is working diligently to repair the damage, and we hope to see it back in Oshkosh soon.”

The aircraft had been scheduled to return to Oshkosh following its popular appearance at AirVenture 2023. Earlier this year, NASA confirmed the oversized cargo aircraft would again be on display, giving visitors another opportunity to tour the unique transport and learn about its continuing role in supporting the agency’s missions.

The Super Guppy, a Boeing Stratocruiser-derived transport with its unmistakable oversized fuselage, remains one of the most recognizable aircraft in NASA’s fleet. Operated by NASA’s Logistics Management Division at Ellington Field in Houston, the aircraft transports large, lightweight cargo—including spacecraft components, rocket hardware and other outsized equipment—that cannot fit aboard conventional cargo airplanes.

The current B-377SGT Super Guppy is the only airworthy example of the type and continues to support NASA logistics missions across the United States.

EAA did not indicate whether another aircraft will replace the Super Guppy on static display.