APEX HUD Glasses Pair With iFly EFB

EyeLights, AURA AERO and Adventure Pilot have introduced APEX HUD, a set of head-up display glasses developed for general aviation pilots. The companies are demonstrating the system during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

Connected Flight Information

APEX HUD connects with Adventure Pilot’s iFly EFB application and can display selected flight-planning, navigation and aircraft information. Pilots can customize the data shown through a connected smartphone or tablet. An iFly EFB subscription is required.

The glasses weigh 80 grams and can be worn over prescription eyewear, according to EyeLights. The system supports VFR and IFR use through iFly EFB, which operates on iOS, Android and Windows devices. The companies said compatibility with Garmin G3X systems will include head tracking that allows flight information to remain positioned within the pilot’s view.

Aircraft Integration

AURA AERO is developing an interface between the glasses and its INTEGRAL family of two-seat aircraft. The connection is intended to transmit selected aircraft data directly to the display.

Commercial availability is expected in 2027. EyeLights is accepting preorders at a discounted AirVenture launch price. Demonstrations are scheduled for Hangar C, Booth 3017, during AirVenture.