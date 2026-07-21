AirVenture Avionics

APEX HUD Glasses Pair With iFly EFB

The augmented-reality display is designed to place navigation and aircraft information in the pilot’s forward field of view.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
APEX HUD Glasses Pair With iFly EFB
[Credit: Adventure Pilot]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • EyeLights, AURA AERO, and Adventure Pilot have introduced APEX HUD, a new set of head-up display glasses for general aviation pilots, being demonstrated at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.
  • The APEX HUD connects with Adventure Pilot’s iFly EFB application to display customizable flight-planning, navigation, and aircraft information, supporting both VFR and IFR use.
  • Weighing 80 grams, the glasses can be worn over prescription eyewear, and future compatibility with Garmin G3X systems will include head tracking; AURA AERO is also developing direct aircraft data integration for its INTEGRAL aircraft.
  • Commercial availability for APEX HUD is expected in 2027, with preorders currently being accepted at a discounted launch price.
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EyeLights, AURA AERO and Adventure Pilot have introduced APEX HUD, a set of head-up display glasses developed for general aviation pilots. The companies are demonstrating the system during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

Connected Flight Information

APEX HUD connects with Adventure Pilot’s iFly EFB application and can display selected flight-planning, navigation and aircraft information. Pilots can customize the data shown through a connected smartphone or tablet. An iFly EFB subscription is required.

The glasses weigh 80 grams and can be worn over prescription eyewear, according to EyeLights. The system supports VFR and IFR use through iFly EFB, which operates on iOS, Android and Windows devices. The companies said compatibility with Garmin G3X systems will include head tracking that allows flight information to remain positioned within the pilot’s view.

Aircraft Integration

AURA AERO is developing an interface between the glasses and its INTEGRAL family of two-seat aircraft. The connection is intended to transmit selected aircraft data directly to the display.

Commercial availability is expected in 2027. EyeLights is accepting preorders at a discounted AirVenture launch price. Demonstrations are scheduled for Hangar C, Booth 3017, during AirVenture.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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