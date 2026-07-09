AOPA Foundation Adding Maintenance Track To High School Curriculum

AOPA Foundation announced plans Thursday to add an aviation maintenance and manufacturing pathway to its High School Aviation STEM Curriculum, expanding a program that the foundation says has reached more than 130,000 students since its launch in 2016.

Maintenance Track Planned

The new course path will join the program’s existing pilot, drone and career preparation courses. According to the AOPA Foundation, the maintenance and manufacturing curriculum is being supported by a donation from Gregory and Cindy Kozmetsky through their GCK Legacy Fund, and the foundation plans to create an advisory board made up of industry leaders and educators. As is the case for the foundation’s other high school aviation courses, the new pathway will be offered at no cost to participating schools.

“Like a lot of AOPA members, I’ve experienced the mechanic shortage firsthand,” AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl said. “Between long waits at shops that are booked out for months and annual inspections that stretch on for weeks—not to mention the void that’s left when a trusted A&P retires—the mechanic shortage has a real impact on our members every day. Every student in this course represents dozens of aircraft that can keep flying. That’s why the addition of this maintenance and manufacturing curriculum isn’t just good for students—it’s good for our members who depend on a healthy maintenance workforce to keep flying.”

Program Served 32,000 Students Last Year

During the 2025-2026 school year, AOPA’s high school program served more than 32,000 students at more than 1,500 high schools, according to the foundation. The program was taught in all 50 states for the first time, as well as two U.S. territories. AOPA Foundation said about half of students in the program are students of color and almost 25% are female.

Development of the new curriculum is expected to take two to three years, and AOPA Foundation said a field test could begin as early as 2028.

Before releasing the course, the foundation said it plans to identify certifications and skills needed for entry-level aviation maintenance and manufacturing work, develop hands-on lessons and provide training materials for teachers. Several recent industry surveys continue to indicate a significant labor gap, particularly in aviation maintenance. Boeing’s latest Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts a need for 710,000 new aviation maintenance technicians worldwide by 2044.