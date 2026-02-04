AOPA President Steps Down

On Wednesday, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) announced that President and CEO Darren Pleasance is stepping out of the day-to-day CEO role and moving into an advisory capacity to support the organization and its Board of Trustees during the search for a new leader.

According to AOPA’s press release, the move comes as the association determined that the CEO role should be based full-time at AOPA headquarters in Frederick, Maryland. Pleasance, who had been commuting from Bend, Oregon, has spent significant time traveling to meet members and manage operations nationwide. “Now is the right time to transition leadership in a way that best supports the organization’s long-term needs,” the release states.

Effective immediately, Chief Financial Officer Jill Baker and Senior Vice President of Membership Strategy and Growth Katie Pribyl will serve as Acting Co-Presidents, jointly leading the organization’s operations, staff, and strategic execution during the interim period. The association emphasizes that its mission, advocacy, and member services will continue uninterrupted.

Pleasance took over the leadership role on January 1, 2025.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we were able to set in motion at AOPA in a relatively short period of time,” Pleasance said. “In addition, I had the opportunity to meet thousands of members across the country, hear their stories, and work on issues that matter to everyday pilots, which has been deeply meaningful. The most special part of AOPA, though, is the staff. The people here care deeply about pilots and the mission, and it’s been a privilege to work alongside them.”

The AOPA Board of Trustees will begin a formal, inclusive search for the next President and CEO. In a related move, AOPA recently appointed Dale Klapmeier, co-founder and former CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, to the Board of Trustees.