Wing and Papa Johns Test Drone Delivery

Papa Johns is testing drone delivery in the Charlotte area through a partnership with Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Alphabet.

The pilot is available to eligible customers near Sun Valley Commons in Indian Trail, North Carolina. Customers can place orders through the Wing app, the companies said.

The test does not include pizza. The available menu is limited to Papa Johns’ oven-toasted sandwiches, including Philly cheesesteak, chicken bacon ranch and steak and mushroom.

Papa Johns and Wing said they are evaluating drone delivery operations, packaging and loading methods as they consider future drone delivery options. The companies did not announce a timeline for offering pizza by drone or expanding the service to additional markets.

Wing has operated drone delivery services in other markets and says its aircraft are designed to transport small packages directly to customers. Papa Johns said the North Carolina pilot is part of its broader work to test new delivery methods.

Story by guest contributor Teresa Konopka