Aviation News

Flight Delays Affect Memorial Day Weekend Air Travel

Chicago O’Hare reported the highest number of delays among airports cited in FlightAware data.

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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • Air travelers experienced widespread disruptions over Memorial Day weekend, with nearly 7,000 flights delayed and over 400 canceled across the U.S.
  • Major airports such as Chicago O'Hare, Boston Logan, San Francisco, and Las Vegas were significantly impacted, with weather conditions like low clouds or wind contributing to delays.
  • New York's JFK also saw delays, and LaGuardia had recently reopened a runway following a sinkhole closure earlier in the week.
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Air travelers faced delays Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend travel period, with nearly 7,000 flights within, into or out of the United States delayed and more than 400 canceled, according to FlightAware data. AAA projected 45 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home between May 21 and May 25, including 3.66 million domestic air travelers.

In Chicago, O’Hare International Airport reported 1,099 delays and 25 cancellations, according to Forbes, which cited FlightAware. Departure delays at O’Hare averaged 48 minutes. Boston Logan International Airport reported 215 delays, with departure delays averaging 57 minutes, according to the same report. San Francisco International Airport reported 160 delays attributed to low clouds. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas reported 112 delays, with wind affecting operations and delays averaging about 30 minutes.

In New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport reported 210 delays Sunday. LaGuardia Airport had reopened a runway Friday after a sinkhole forced its closure earlier in the week. The sinkhole was found near runway 4/22, the same runway where Air Canada Flight 8646 collided with an airport firefighting vehicle March 22.

Story by guest contributor Teresa Konopka

Editorial Staff

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