Kenya Airways Warns Bill Could Slow Aircraft Parts Clearance

Kenya Airways has warned lawmakers that a proposed strategic goods control bill could delay the importation of aircraft parts and disrupt flight operations if civil aviation items are not exempted or fast-tracked. The Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026, is before the National Assembly and would regulate trade in strategic and dual-use goods through a National Control List, licensing requirements, compliance checks and end-use controls. Dual-use goods are items, software or technology that can have both civilian and military applications.

Kenya Airways has raised concerns about the bill. Company secretary and director of legal services Habil A. Waswani told lawmakers that added approval requirements could delay the clearance of aircraft parts used in commercial aviation. He asked the National Assembly to exempt or fast-track civil aircraft, parts, software and aviation services certified under international aviation standards, provided they are used for commercial passenger operations and supported by end-use certification.

The airline said delays in clearing aircraft parts could affect flight reliability, particularly because Kenya Airways operates a limited fleet. Waswani said the airline has about 34 aircraft and that delays in securing replacement parts can affect operations when an aircraft is out of service. The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security is reviewing stakeholder submissions before preparing a report for debate.

Story by guest contributor Teresa Konopka



