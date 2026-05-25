Aviation News

Kenya Airways Warns Bill Could Slow Aircraft Parts Clearance

The airline told lawmakers that added approval requirements could affect flight operations without fast-track provisions for certified civil aviation parts.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Kenya Airways]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Kenya Airways has warned that Kenya's proposed Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026, could severely disrupt flight operations by delaying the importation of essential aircraft parts.
  • The airline's concern stems from the bill's regulation of "dual-use goods" (items with both civilian and military applications), fearing that new approval requirements will hinder the timely clearance of aircraft components.
  • Kenya Airways specifically requested lawmakers to exempt or fast-track civil aircraft, parts, software, and services used for commercial passenger operations, citing the potential impact on its limited fleet's reliability.
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Kenya Airways has warned lawmakers that a proposed strategic goods control bill could delay the importation of aircraft parts and disrupt flight operations if civil aviation items are not exempted or fast-tracked. The Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026, is before the National Assembly and would regulate trade in strategic and dual-use goods through a National Control List, licensing requirements, compliance checks and end-use controls. Dual-use goods are items, software or technology that can have both civilian and military applications.

Kenya Airways has raised concerns about the bill. Company secretary and director of legal services Habil A. Waswani told lawmakers that added approval requirements could delay the clearance of aircraft parts used in commercial aviation. He asked the National Assembly to exempt or fast-track civil aircraft, parts, software and aviation services certified under international aviation standards, provided they are used for commercial passenger operations and supported by end-use certification.

The airline said delays in clearing aircraft parts could affect flight reliability, particularly because Kenya Airways operates a limited fleet. Waswani said the airline has about 34 aircraft and that delays in securing replacement parts can affect operations when an aircraft is out of service. The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security is reviewing stakeholder submissions before preparing a report for debate.

Story by guest contributor Teresa Konopka

Editorial Staff

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