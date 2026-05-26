American Airlines to Install Starlink High-Speed Wi-Fi on Narrowbody Aircraft

American Airlines announced plans to install Starlink on more than 500 of the carrier’s narrowbody aircraft, providing passengers with a high-speed, in-flight Wi-Fi experience, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The airline said that installations will begin in Q1 of next year and will include new A321XLR and A321neo deliveries.

“As a premium global airline, we are continuously seeking out world-class partners like Starlink to deliver what our customers need and want,” said American Airlines chief customer officer Heather Garboden. “The addition of Starlink solidifies American as a leading airline in keeping passengers connected in flight.”

According to CNBC, American was assessing both Starlink and Amazon Leo, Amazon’s low-Earth-orbit satellite network and Starlink’s main competitor, as recently as March before ultimately choosing to move forward with Starlink.

“We are proud to bring Starlink on board American Airlines, delivering fast and reliable internet to passengers and crew,” said Jason Fritch, vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales at SpaceX. “Whether traveling for leisure or business, Starlink enables a fully connected experience gate to gate, making every flight smoother and more enjoyable.”

Operated by Elon Musk’s rocket and space exploration company, Starlink has inked deals with a number of U.S. airlines to provide in-flight connectivity, including United, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines.

Currently, Amazon Leo has reached similar deals with Delta Air Lines and JetBlue.

For SpaceX, the announcement is well-timed as the aerospace giant prepares to go public next month in what is predicted to be a record offering. In Q1, Starlink accounted for 69 percent of the company’s $4.69 billion in revenue, the majority of which came from the connectivity portion of the business.