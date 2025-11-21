Air Shows & Events AOPA

Report: GA Accident Rates Fall, Flights Increase

Latest annual analysis highlights lower overall and fatal GA accident rates in 2023.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: RGtimeline/Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • The AOPA Air Safety Institute's 35th McSpadden Report on 2023 general aviation (GA) accident data shows a decline in both the overall accident rate (3.86 per 100,000 flight hours) and the fatal accident rate (0.65) despite an increase in flight hours.
  • While landing events accounted for the highest number of total accidents, takeoff and climb, fuel management, and weather-related incidents (especially VFR-into-IMC) had higher concentrations of fatal outcomes.
  • Pilot-related factors were implicated in about 70% of non-commercial fixed-wing accidents, and mechanical failures also saw an increase in fatal accidents.
  • The report, now featuring near real-time data updates and historical comparisons back to 2008, aims to provide comprehensive insights for pilots, instructors, and policymakers to guide safety training and decision-making.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Air Safety Institute unveiled its 35th Richard G. McSpadden Report this week. Previously known as the Joseph T. Nall Report, it offers what the organization said is the most comprehensive look at general aviation safety and GA accidents in the United States. The latest edition analyzes data from accidents that took place in 2023, which is the most recent year with complete information.

The report’s newly updated format provides near real-time insights, with accident data refreshed on a rolling 30-day cycle and historical comparisons reaching back to 2008.

According to the report, general aviation logged 28.4 million flight hours in 2023, up more than 1.6 million from the previous year. The report logged 1,097 accidents, including 186 fatal accidents. It found that the overall accident rate declined to 3.86 per 100,000 flight hours, down from 4.3 in 2022, while the fatal accident rate dropped to 0.65 from 0.68.

Non-commercial fixed-wing operations accounted for the largest share of activity, recording 929 accidents and 156 fatal accidents. Landing events made up the highest number of total accidents, though only two were fatal, while takeoff and climb accidents showed a higher concentration of fatal outcomes. Fuel management accidents rose slightly to 108, with starvation edging out exhaustion, and weather-related events, including 10 VFR-into-IMC accidents, all of which were fatal.

AOPA said the McSpadden Report is designed for pilots, instructors, policymakers and others who rely on safety trend analysis to guide training and decision-making. Senior managers at the Air Safety Institute emphasized that the data helps identify areas where targeted education can reduce risk, including mechanical failures, which saw an increase in fatal accidents, and pilot-related factors, which represented about 70 percent of non-commercial fixed-wing accidents.

The Institute noted that early indicators from 2024 and 2025 suggest continued encouraging GA accident trends, though full-year rates will not be available until the FAA completes its annual activity survey.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

