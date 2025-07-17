EAA AirVenture Pumps $257 Million Into Local Economy

EAA AirVenture, deemed “The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration,” brings in an estimated $257 million in total annual economic impact to Wisconsin’s Fox Valley region, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

The report, based on 2024 attendance data, reflects the event’s record-setting 686,000 visitors. Researchers used the same methodology as a 2017 study to track both direct and indirect spending tied to the weeklong fly-in convention. Of the $257 million total, $171 million comes from direct spending across Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Calumet, and Brown counties, with an additional $86 million generated through ripple effects across the local economy.

In Oshkosh alone, the study noted $117 million in total impact, including $95 million in direct spending. The event also supports 2,092 jobs across the region, with 815 of those within Oshkosh.

“The growth of AirVenture since our last economic impact study in 2017 made it essential that it reflect the current environment,” said, Jack J. Pelton, EAA’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “It was very important to have an independent study that looked at the value of the event for our region, as those benefits ripple across nearly every local business sector during AirVenture week while the world literally comes to Oshkosh and Wisconsin.”

Lodging and camping represent a major share of visitor spending, accounting for 35% of an average $300 per day per visitor. Notably, over 70% of attendees travel from outside Wisconsin—bringing what economists call “new money” into the state. That influx also contributes an estimated $328,000 in additional property tax revenue for the Oshkosh area, not including EAA’s own tax payments.

“EAA AirVenture is Wisconsin-born and raised, and is welcoming the world to the state every year. The vast majority of the annual economic impact from AirVenture comes not on the event grounds itself, but in the businesses and communities within Oshkosh, the Fox Valley, and Wisconsin,” Pelton said.

While the study focused on the Fox Valley, EAA officials note that cities across Wisconsin benefit as visitors travel and stay throughout the state.