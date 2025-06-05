FLYING’s ‘Oshkosh Live’ Returns for Year 2

FLYING Magazine is thrilled to announce the return of Oshkosh Live, our flagship livestream broadcast from EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, for a second consecutive year.

Following the success of the 2024 debut, the program will once again deliver in-depth, real-time coverage of the world’s largest airshow to both on-site attendees and aviation fans worldwide.

Broadcasting from the Redbird exhibit space (Booth 301) near Hangar A, Oshkosh Live will feature a rotating lineup of editors and contributors from FLYING, KITPLANES, Plane & Pilot, AVweb, The Aviation Consumer, and AirlineGeeks. Viewers can expect daily segments that highlight key moments from the show, including interviews with performers and aviation leaders, spotlights on rare and experimental aircraft, and stories from across the aviation community.

EAA AirVenture. [Credit: Shutterstock]