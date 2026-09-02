NBAA: Powerplant Failures, Collisions Among Q2 Safety Concerns

Powerplant failures and collisions during takeoff and landing were among the leading safety concerns for business aviation during the second quarter of 2026, according to the latest analysis from the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).

NBAA’s review identified 66 reportable accidents and incidents involving turbine-powered business aircraft from April through June. The total included 24 accidents and 42 incidents. Six of the accidents were fatal, resulting in 22 deaths.

Powerplant system or component failures were involved in nine of the 66 events, including two of the six fatal accidents. That made powerplant failures the most common occurrence category among the quarter’s fatal accidents.

Collisions during takeoff and landing were the most common accident type overall, with five accidents reported. One was fatal and four were nonfatal.

The data also showed a significant number of bird strikes, which were involved in 12 events during the quarter. Non-powerplant system or component failures accounted for another 11 events.

NBAA said the quarterly analysis is intended to help operators identify emerging safety concerns rather than serve as a determination of probable cause. The association compiles information from FAA and NTSB data, and some events may change as investigations continue.