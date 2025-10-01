Pulitzer Electric Aircraft Race to Debut in Springfield

The Pulitzer Electric Aircraft Race is scheduled for Oct. 10–15 at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, marking the world’s first crewed all-electric air race. The race was first conceived in 2021.

Five teams will fly three aircraft, including two Pipistrel Velis Electros from Lincoln Park Aviation and a Beta Technologies Alia eCTOL. Organizers said the competition will highlight the current capability levels of electric aircraft while attempting to build public awareness and confidence in sustainable aviation concepts.

Organizers said the race looks to revive the Pulitzer Trophy competitions that began in 1925 with only a handful of aircraft before expanding significantly for a time as public interest grew. Led by the Advanced Air Mobility Institute and the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, organizers said this year’s contest carries the same spirit, with hopes of larger competitions in the years ahead.

“The goal is to give communities the opportunity to see, touch, and experience these aircraft firsthand,” said Gloria Bouillon, race competitor and community integration director for the Advanced Air Mobility Institute. “Much like the early days of aviation, this is a chance to make history and inspire the next generation of pilots and innovators.”

The approximately 50 nm air race will be held on a closed-circuit, single-site course. Races will consist of two laps around the triangular course and will include three-aircraft preliminary and semi-final heats held over multiple days before the final race.