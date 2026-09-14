National Championship Air Races Return to Roswell Wednesday

The National Championship Air Races return to Roswell Air Center on Wednesday for five days of competition. The race schedule runs through Sunday and includes Formula One, Biplane, T-6, Sport, Jet, Unlimited and STOL Drag competition.

Sport, Unlimited Classes Return

Sport and Unlimited did not compete at the inaugural Roswell races last year. Their return gives the 2026 event all seven racing classes. The Unlimited field includes P-51 Mustangs, Hawker Sea Furies, a P-63 and Yak-based aircraft. Sport Class competitors include Lancair Legacys, RVs and several purpose-built racers.

“We’re ecstatic to announce our September Family is whole once again at the National Championship Air Races,” Reno Air Racing Association Chairman and CEO Fred Telling said in a July announcement. “We’ve had many discussions with all classes so we would be able to achieve a full field this year and it’s come to fruition. Now, first-time attendees and longtime race fans will be able to witness the complete roster of classes race in Roswell.”

New Course for Jets

Jet racers will also use a new 11-mile course this year. Organizers have dubbed the layout the “Mach Course,” and it is designed for qualified Jet Class aircraft operating at speeds of up to 600 mph. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform Friday through Sunday.

Pilots can also fly directly into Roswell Air Center for the event. Organizers released a GA arrival guide earlier this month and say reservations are required for general aviation parking through Avflight. The National Championship Air Races moved to Roswell last year after more than five decades of racing in Reno, Nevada.