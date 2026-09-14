Reno Air Shows & Events

National Championship Air Races Return to Roswell Wednesday

Sport and Unlimited classes join five returning divisions for the second National Championship Air Races held in New Mexico.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
National Championship Air Races Return to Roswell Wednesday
[Credit: RARA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The National Championship Air Races return to Roswell Air Center for five days of competition, featuring a full roster of seven racing classes.
  • Sport and Unlimited racing classes, which were absent last year, are returning to the event.
  • Jet racers will compete on a new 11-mile "Mach Course," and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform Friday through Sunday.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Championship Air Races return to Roswell Air Center on Wednesday for five days of competition. The race schedule runs through Sunday and includes Formula One, Biplane, T-6, Sport, Jet, Unlimited and STOL Drag competition.

Sport, Unlimited Classes Return

Sport and Unlimited did not compete at the inaugural Roswell races last year. Their return gives the 2026 event all seven racing classes. The Unlimited field includes P-51 Mustangs, Hawker Sea Furies, a P-63 and Yak-based aircraft. Sport Class competitors include Lancair Legacys, RVs and several purpose-built racers.

“We’re ecstatic to announce our September Family is whole once again at the National Championship Air Races,” Reno Air Racing Association Chairman and CEO Fred Telling said in a July announcement. “We’ve had many discussions with all classes so we would be able to achieve a full field this year and it’s come to fruition. Now, first-time attendees and longtime race fans will be able to witness the complete roster of classes race in Roswell.”

New Course for Jets

Jet racers will also use a new 11-mile course this year. Organizers have dubbed the layout the “Mach Course,” and it is designed for qualified Jet Class aircraft operating at speeds of up to 600 mph. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform Friday through Sunday.

Pilots can also fly directly into Roswell Air Center for the event. Organizers released a GA arrival guide earlier this month and say reservations are required for general aviation parking through Avflight. The National Championship Air Races moved to Roswell last year after more than five decades of racing in Reno, Nevada.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.