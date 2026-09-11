Aviation News NBAA

Former Acting FAA Administrator Rocheleau To Lead Airports Council

Rocheleau will take over ACI-NA in October after serving in senior roles at the FAA and NBAA.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Former Acting FAA Administrator Rocheleau To Lead Airports Council
[Credit: NBAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Christopher J. “Chris” Rocheleau has been named the new President and CEO of Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), starting October 5.
  • Rocheleau brings extensive experience from over two decades at the FAA, including roles as acting administrator and deputy administrator, and two tenures as COO for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).
  • He will succeed Kevin Burke, who is stepping down on October 4 after nearly 13 years as ACI-NA president and CEO.
  • ACI-NA represents commercial airports in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on policy work related to airport infrastructure, air traffic control modernization, and aviation safety.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Airports Council International-North America has named Rocheleau as its next president and CEO. Christopher J. “Chris” Rocheleau, who served as acting FAA administrator and later deputy administrator, will begin the new role Oct. 5.

Career Spans FAA and NBAA

Rocheleau spent more than two decades at the FAA before joining the National Business Aviation Association as chief operating officer in 2022. He returned to the FAA in January 2025 as acting administrator and led it following the midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. After Bryan Bedford was confirmed as administrator in July 2025, the FAA announced that Rocheleau would remain at the agency as deputy administrator.

Rocheleau left the FAA in July and returned to NBAA last month as COO. His previous FAA positions included acting associate administrator for aviation safety, chief of staff and assistant administrator for policy, international affairs and environment.

Leadership Change

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead ACI-NA and represent the airports and business partners that make our aviation system possible,” Rocheleau said in Thursday’s announcement.

He said his first priority will include discussions with the association’s leadership, members, staff and industry partners.

Rocheleau will succeed Kevin Burke, who will step down Oct. 4 after nearly 13 years as ACI-NA president and CEO. Burke will remain CEO emeritus through the end of 2026.

The association represents commercial airports in the U.S. and Canada, and its current policy work includes airport infrastructure, air traffic control modernization, workforce issues, safety and emerging aviation technologies.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.