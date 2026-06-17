Air Shows & Events

Special Olympics Airlift Set For 2026 USA Games

Textron Aviation-organized event will bring athletes to Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Special Olympics Airlift Set For 2026 USA Games
[Credit: Special Olympics Airlift]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation's Special Olympics Airlift is transporting athletes and coaches to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota, operating through St. Paul Downtown Airport on June 19 and 27.
  • Over 100 volunteer aircraft owners and pilots are participating, with Signature Aviation serving as the exclusive FBO sponsor providing operational support at 17 departure locations.
  • The airlift, which has transported over 10,000 athletes and coaches since 1987, aims to create a welcoming and celebratory experience for the participants.
  • Notably, this year's event includes the first widebody aircraft, a Boeing 777 provided through the Arizona Cardinals and Gridiron Air, to participate in the airlift.
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Textron Aviation’s Special Olympics Airlift will bring athletes and coaches to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota this week. The airlift will operate through St. Paul Downtown Airport Holman Field on June 19 and June 27.

Aircraft are expected to arrive or depart about every three minutes during the event. More than 100 volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners and pilots are expected to take part in the program, which will support athletes traveling to the Games from across the country.

“The Special Olympics Airlift is about creating an experience where athletes feel welcomed and celebrated from the moment they arrive,” Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper said.

Signature Aviation was announced in April as the exclusive FBO sponsor for the 2026 airlift and will provide operational and hospitality support at 17 departure locations. Textron Aviation said a Signature hangar will serve as the Champion Center for arrivals and departures.

The 2026 USA Games run June 20-26 at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota.

This year’s airlift will also include a Boeing 777 provided through the Arizona Cardinals and Gridiron Air, the first widebody aircraft to participate in the event.

Since the airlift began in 1987, volunteer aircraft owners and pilots have transported more than 10,000 athletes and coaches to the Special Olympics USA Games.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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