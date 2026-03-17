SUN ’n FUN 2026 Airshow Schedule, NOTAM Released

Within the past week, organizers of the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo have released the 2026 airshow schedule and the FAA has published the event’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) outlining procedures for aircraft operating in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida. The event is scheduled for April 14-19 and will, of course, draw significantly increased aircraft activity throughout the week, particularly during daily airshow periods.

The newly released schedule includes a mix of military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic performers and warbird aircraft. Among the scheduled performers are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Rhino Demo Team. A change for 2026 includes a revised Wednesday format featuring a single “composite airshow,” combining daytime and night performances into one event running from late afternoon into the evening. Additional performances will take place throughout the week, and organizers noted that performance timing and participation remain subject to change and will be updated as needed.

The FAA’s event NOTAM, meanwhile, details standard SUN ’n FUN procedures, including the Lake Parker VFR arrival, expected holding and sequencing, and departure considerations during peak traffic periods. As in previous years, arrivals will pause for a time surrounding airshows, and the airport is closed to event traffic during night operations. Pilots planning to fly in are advised to review the NOTAM in advance and carry a copy in the cockpit.