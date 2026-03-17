Air Shows & Events Sun 'N Fun

SUN ’n FUN 2026 Airshow Schedule, NOTAM Released

Event details and NOTAM published ahead of Lakeland expo.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
SUN ’n FUN 2026 Airshow Schedule, NOTAM Released
[Credit: Anita Denunzio | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Organizers for the SUN 'n FUN 2026 Aerospace Expo (April 14-19) have released the airshow schedule and the FAA has published the corresponding NOTAM for operations at Lakeland Linder International Airport.
  • The newly released schedule features a mix of military demonstration teams and civilian performers, with a notable change for 2026 being a single "composite airshow" on Wednesday combining day and night performances.
  • The FAA's NOTAM details essential procedures for aircraft operating into and out of the event, including specific VFR arrival/departure routes, traffic sequencing, and airport closures during airshow periods and night operations.
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Within the past week, organizers of the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo have released the 2026 airshow schedule and the FAA has published the event’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) outlining procedures for aircraft operating in and out of Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida. The event is scheduled for April 14-19 and will, of course, draw significantly increased aircraft activity throughout the week, particularly during daily airshow periods.

The newly released schedule includes a mix of military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic performers and warbird aircraft. Among the scheduled performers are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demo Team and the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Rhino Demo Team. A change for 2026 includes a revised Wednesday format featuring a single “composite airshow,” combining daytime and night performances into one event running from late afternoon into the evening. Additional performances will take place throughout the week, and organizers noted that performance timing and participation remain subject to change and will be updated as needed.

The FAA’s event NOTAM, meanwhile, details standard SUN ’n FUN procedures, including the Lake Parker VFR arrival, expected holding and sequencing, and departure considerations during peak traffic periods. As in previous years, arrivals will pause for a time surrounding airshows, and the airport is closed to event traffic during night operations. Pilots planning to fly in are advised to review the NOTAM in advance and carry a copy in the cockpit.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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