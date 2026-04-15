Piper Adds AviatorPro As Exclusive Ground School Partner For Flight School Alliance

Piper Aircraft announced at Sun ’n Fun 2026 a new partnership with AviatorPro, naming the online training platform the exclusive ground school provider for its Flight School Alliance.

The partnership is designed to connect AviatorPro’s digital training platform with Piper’s training aircraft lineup, including the Archer TX and Seminole, while broadening standardized curriculum offerings for Alliance flight schools.

“This new alliance isn’t just a milestone for AviatorPro, it’s a signal of where aviation training is heading,” said Luke Ormsby, president of AviatorPro. “Piper Aircraft and AviatorPro share a vision: that every student deserves a modern, world-class path to the flight deck. The future of aviation depends on the quality of the pilots we train today, and together we are taking that responsibility seriously.”

Under the agreement, AviatorPro will develop aircraft-specific ground courses tailored to Piper’s training fleet while continuing to offer FAA Part 141-aligned, certificate-based computer training. Piper Flight School Alliance members will be able to adopt the platform as their standardized ground training solution within the network.

Piper says the initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance value for flight schools through integrated training tools and fleet support.

AviatorPro claims its training methodology can reduce required instructional hours by approximately 40% on average, citing a microlearning-based approach supported by interactive 2D and 3D content. Upon completion, students receive FAA endorsements to take their FAA written exam, the company said.