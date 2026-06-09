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First Reshored Islander Reaches 75% Completion

The aircraft is expected to enter service with the Falkland Islands Government Air Service.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
First Reshored Islander Reaches 75% Completion
[Credit: Britten-Norman]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Britten-Norman's first new Islander aircraft from its UK production line at Bembridge is 75% complete, with delivery expected to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service.
  • This marks the return of full Islander aircraft manufacturing to the UK for the first time since 1968, as production had previously been based overseas.
  • Significant progress includes major assemblies like the fuselage, fin, and wings being joined, with engines and systems now being installed, and a second airframe already 25% complete.
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Britten-Norman said Monday the first new Islander from its UK production line at Bembridge on the Isle of Wight has reached 75% completion. The aircraft is under contract to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service and is expected to be the first delivered from the new line.

“Reaching the current level of completion is an excellent achievement for our team and a clear demonstration of the capability we have built at the Bembridge site,” Richard Milne, Britten-Norman chief operating officer, said. “Each milestone and stage of completion brings us closer to delivering brand-new, British-built Islanders for our customers. The dedication and quality of work achieved by our team is outstanding.”

The aircraft has moved through several major build stages since reaching the halfway point earlier this year. Britten-Norman says the fuselage and fin have been joined, fuel tank testing has been completed and the 15-meter wing assembly has been attached. The company says engines, undercarriage, flight controls and remaining systems are now being installed. A second airframe is about 25% complete, and parts for additional aircraft are already in production.

The current program marks a return of full Islander manufacturing to the U.K. In a September 2023 announcement, Britten-Norman said new aircraft manufacturing was returning to the U.K. for the first time since 1968, after Islander production was moved to Eastern Europe in the late 1960s. The company said major assemblies had more recently been produced overseas before final assembly in the U.K.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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