First Reshored Islander Reaches 75% Completion

Britten-Norman said Monday the first new Islander from its UK production line at Bembridge on the Isle of Wight has reached 75% completion. The aircraft is under contract to the Falkland Islands Government Air Service and is expected to be the first delivered from the new line.

“Reaching the current level of completion is an excellent achievement for our team and a clear demonstration of the capability we have built at the Bembridge site,” Richard Milne, Britten-Norman chief operating officer, said. “Each milestone and stage of completion brings us closer to delivering brand-new, British-built Islanders for our customers. The dedication and quality of work achieved by our team is outstanding.”

The aircraft has moved through several major build stages since reaching the halfway point earlier this year. Britten-Norman says the fuselage and fin have been joined, fuel tank testing has been completed and the 15-meter wing assembly has been attached. The company says engines, undercarriage, flight controls and remaining systems are now being installed. A second airframe is about 25% complete, and parts for additional aircraft are already in production.

The current program marks a return of full Islander manufacturing to the U.K. In a September 2023 announcement, Britten-Norman said new aircraft manufacturing was returning to the U.K. for the first time since 1968, after Islander production was moved to Eastern Europe in the late 1960s. The company said major assemblies had more recently been produced overseas before final assembly in the U.K.