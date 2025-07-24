172 Takes Off From Oshkosh Taxiway In Wrong Direction

There will undoubtedly be an investigation over an Cessna 172 that took off against the traffic on a taxiway at AirVenture on Thursday. The confused pilot was apparently spotted by marshals taxiing in the opposite direction to the flow on taxiway Poppa and they tried to get him turned around on the grass. Instead of following the directions, he complained to controllers about being directed to the “wrong runway” and then took off from the taxiway. There were numerous aircraft on the taxiway and in the air around the airport.

There has been no comment by the FAA but plenty of chatter online about the incident that actually was an extension of a fraught arrival by the same aircraft earlier in the week. In a rare move, AirVenture controllers provided active control and even headings to Runway 09 for the wayward pilot after he ignored their direction to divert to either Appleton or Fond du Lac. The aircraft is registered to a man in Bismark, North Dakota.