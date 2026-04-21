Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety

Monday Accident Renews Pressure on Whiteman Airport

Local officials cite safety concerns as debate over airport’s future continues.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Monday Accident Renews Pressure on Whiteman Airport
[Credit: Los Angeles County Public Works]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A recent Cessna crash near California's Whiteman Airport has intensified local efforts and official calls for the airport's closure, citing ongoing safety concerns for the surrounding community.
  • The accident reignites the ongoing debate about the airport's future, with Los Angeles County evaluating potential closure despite FAA regulations that require land acquired with federal funding to remain in aviation use unless formally released.
  • While a city council member blames poor management for safety threats, the Whiteman Airport Coalition emphasizes the facility's adherence to strict federal safety standards for operations, training, and maintenance.
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An aircraft accident near California’s Whiteman Airport on Monday is drawing renewed attention to ongoing local efforts to end operations, including at least one local official using the incident to raise concerns about safety in surrounding neighborhoods. The accident involved a Cessna 172S Skyhawk SP operating from the airport, which overturned in a commercial parking lot shortly after departure. The pilot, who was the the sole occupant, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“This [L.A. County]-owned airport is poorly managed and continues to place serious health and safety threats on the Pacoima community,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “It’s time for the county to step up and make meaningful changes.”

The accident comes as Los Angeles County continues to evaluate the future of the airport, including a recent study examining potential closure and redevelopment. A January letter from the FAA said that land acquired with federal funding must remain in aviation use unless formally released, and that any closure proposal would require federal review and approval. The airport’s future has remained a point of discussion among community members and aviation stakeholders following multiple incidents in recent years.

“Events like this are taken very seriously,” the Whiteman Airport Coalition said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “Whiteman Airport operates under strict federal safety standards, with rigorous requirements for pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and flight operations.”

The accident itself prompted a response from bystanders who helped remove the 70-year-old pilot from the aircraft before emergency crews arrived. First responders also secured the area due to downed power lines. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident, which occurred shortly after departure from Whiteman Airport after the aircraft attempted to return the field.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. I learned to fly @WHP. Good airport out of the restrictions of LAX, open practice areas nearby, plenty of small GA airports around to practice cross-country solo flights or touch & go practice. Strange that a L.A. City councilwoman has such a vested interest in the welfare of the people of Pacoima. I wonder why.

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