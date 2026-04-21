Monday Accident Renews Pressure on Whiteman Airport

An aircraft accident near California’s Whiteman Airport on Monday is drawing renewed attention to ongoing local efforts to end operations, including at least one local official using the incident to raise concerns about safety in surrounding neighborhoods. The accident involved a Cessna 172S Skyhawk SP operating from the airport, which overturned in a commercial parking lot shortly after departure. The pilot, who was the the sole occupant, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“This [L.A. County]-owned airport is poorly managed and continues to place serious health and safety threats on the Pacoima community,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “It’s time for the county to step up and make meaningful changes.”

The accident comes as Los Angeles County continues to evaluate the future of the airport, including a recent study examining potential closure and redevelopment. A January letter from the FAA said that land acquired with federal funding must remain in aviation use unless formally released, and that any closure proposal would require federal review and approval. The airport’s future has remained a point of discussion among community members and aviation stakeholders following multiple incidents in recent years.

“Events like this are taken very seriously,” the Whiteman Airport Coalition said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “Whiteman Airport operates under strict federal safety standards, with rigorous requirements for pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and flight operations.”

The accident itself prompted a response from bystanders who helped remove the 70-year-old pilot from the aircraft before emergency crews arrived. First responders also secured the area due to downed power lines. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident, which occurred shortly after departure from Whiteman Airport after the aircraft attempted to return the field.