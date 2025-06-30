Air Force Diverts Missile Funds To Modify Qatari 747

Key Points

–Money is ‘excess’ from 2024

–Troubled Sentinel missile program won’t be affected

–747 to be ready in 2026

The Air Force is using what it says is “excess” money in a nuclear missile program to fund at least part of the modifications to a former Qatari Boeing 747-8 to make it suitable for presidential transport. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told a congressional hearing last week that the money was diverted from building the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missiles and the support infrastructure for them. The program will replace the current 400 Minuteman III missiles deployed in silos across the northern part of the country.

Meink stressed that the diversion of funds will have no impact on the missile program. “Let me be very clear, the Sentinel program is fully funded [and has] all the resources it needs to execute as quickly as possible,” Meink told the defense appropriations subcommittee. That seems to be at odds with the Air Force’s decision in March to pause some aspects of the Sentinel program because of ballooning costs. The missiles and their gear were supposed to cost $100 billion but that has ballooned to $200 billion. Meink didn’t say how much missile money, which he said was “excess to need in 2024,” will go into the 747 mods, which Meink had earlier said will cost $400 million. Critics have called that estimate optimistic and are predicting it to grow to as much as $1 billion.

The aircraft, which was used by the Qatari royal family for about 12 years, was donated to the Air Force, and once it’s fit for a president will become the primary Air Force One. After that it will be transferred to President Donald Trump’s presidential library. Depending on how long it takes to install the security and defense gear, the Air Force may only use the plane for a year or so.



