Air Force Extends A-10 Warthog Through 2030

The U.S. Air Force will keep the A-10 Thunderbolt II in service through 2030, pushing back the jet’s planned retirement timeline, Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink announced Monday on X.

The decision comes after extensive A-10 activity during Operation Epic Fury in Iran, where the Warthog has been used in a range of missions including close air support, maritime strikes against fast attack craft, and combat search-and-rescue coverage for downed aircrews. Despite earlier plans to phase the aircraft out in the late 2020s, officials say operational demand helped drive the reversal.

Introduced in the 1970s, the A-10 has been repeatedly targeted for retirement as the Air Force moves toward newer multi-role aircraft. Still, it has remained in service thanks to its effectiveness in close air support, where its long loiter time and 30 mm cannon continue to make it a valuable asset in low-altitude combat environments.

Officials have not detailed how many aircraft will remain in service under the extension, but the move is expected to maintain a significant portion of the current fleet through the end of the decade as replacement programs continue to mature.