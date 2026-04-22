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Air Force Extends A-10 Warthog Through 2030

The move comes following the Warthog's increased operational use in recent combat missions.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Air Force will keep the A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" in service through 2030, delaying its previously planned retirement.
  • This extension is a direct result of the A-10's high operational demand and effectiveness in various missions, including close air support and maritime strikes, during Operation Epic Fury in Iran.
  • Despite previous attempts to retire it, the A-10 remains a valuable asset due to its unique capabilities, such as long loiter time and a powerful 30mm cannon, in low-altitude combat environments.
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The U.S. Air Force will keep the A-10 Thunderbolt II in service through 2030, pushing back the jet’s planned retirement timeline, Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink announced Monday on X.

The decision comes after extensive A-10 activity during Operation Epic Fury in Iran, where the Warthog has been used in a range of missions including close air support, maritime strikes against fast attack craft, and combat search-and-rescue coverage for downed aircrews. Despite earlier plans to phase the aircraft out in the late 2020s, officials say operational demand helped drive the reversal.

Introduced in the 1970s, the A-10 has been repeatedly targeted for retirement as the Air Force moves toward newer multi-role aircraft. Still, it has remained in service thanks to its effectiveness in close air support, where its long loiter time and 30 mm cannon continue to make it a valuable asset in low-altitude combat environments.

Officials have not detailed how many aircraft will remain in service under the extension, but the move is expected to maintain a significant portion of the current fleet through the end of the decade as replacement programs continue to mature.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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