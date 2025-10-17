Air New Zealand Conducts First Electric Flight

Air New Zealand and U.S.-based manufacturer BETA Technologies conducted their first flight of the BETA ALIA CX300 electric aircraft today from Tauranga Airport. The flight begins a four-month demonstrator program designed to assess the aircraft’s performance in New Zealand conditions. Following the initial flight, the aircraft is scheduled to move to Hamilton Airport for additional testing before continuing to Wellington in December.

The aircraft arrived in New Zealand last week on a four month lease for the technical demonstration project. Air New Zealand General Manager of Fleet, Networks and Strategy Baden Smith said in a company statement that the flight represents an opportunity to study new technology, as well as to begin familiarizing some of the company’s pilots and engineers with the technology.

“It’s incredibly special to partner with a global innovator like BETA to ensure New Zealand is a part of shaping what the future of flight might look like,” Smith said. “This is a small, cautious step to learn and be part of that change.”

Chris Caputo, BETA Technologies Director of Flight Operations, said the project demonstrates collaboration between technical and operational development.

“We built the ALIA CX300 on a foundation of simplicity to ensure a fast, safe, and efficient path to commercial service,” Caputo said.

The ALIA CX300 is a battery-electric, conventional takeoff and landing aircraft capable of carrying two crew members and up to 5.6 cubic meters of cargo with an approximate range of 398 kilometers. Air New Zealand plans to conduct further regional flights between Wellington and Blenheim later this year.