Air Traffic Controllers Brace for Missed Paycheck

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) is warning that the ongoing federal government shutdown will lead to the first missed full paycheck for approximately 10,800 certified air traffic controllers and thousands of other aviation safety professionals on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Most controllers received a partial paycheck on Oct. 14, but with the shutdown continuing, the next payday will bring no pay at all. Although federal employees are expected to receive backpay once the funding lapse ends, many are beginning to feel strain on personal finances in the meantime.

“This shutdown has real consequences for these hard-working American patriots,” said NATCA President Nick Daniels in a statement Friday. “With each passing day, controllers become more distracted by the risk of receiving a zero-dollar paycheck on October 28, despite working 40 hours per week and, in many cases, mandatory overtime.”

NATCA leaders speak about the dedication of air traffic controllers across the country, who have and will continue to show up to work during the government shutdown. #EndTheShutdown https://t.co/sTEV2CZGzx — NATCA (@NATCA) October 24, 2025

According to NATCA, financial stress among controllers has already begun to affect morale and focus in the nation’s air traffic control facilities. The union said many controllers are now forced to weigh how to pay rent, utilities, groceries and child care costs while continuing to manage one of the world’s most complex airspace systems.

NATCA said those pressures pose “unnecessary distractions” that could compromise the attention needed to ensure the safety of more than 45,000 daily flights and nearly 3 million passengers across 29 million square miles of U.S. airspace.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced plans to “supercharge” air traffic controller hiring and to keep the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City open throughout the shutdown to limit disruptions in training. NATCA expressed support for those measures. Bills are currently in the House and Senate that would reinstate pay for federal aviation workers, if passed.

“The sooner the shutdown ends, the sooner we can all get back to working together to advance these shared goals,” Daniels said. “In the meantime, controllers will continue to show up to ensure this country’s passengers and cargo arrive safely at their destination.”