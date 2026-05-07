AirAsia Announces Record-Breaking A220 Order

Low-cost airline AirAsia has placed an order for 150 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, making it the largest order for the aircraft type to date, the company announced.

The deal was revealed at a ceremony on Wednesday held at Airbus’ facility in Mirabel, Canada, where the A220 is manufactured. The ceremony was attended by executives from both Airbus and AirAsia, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

AirAsia said the aircraft will be the airline’s “next-generation workhorse” and will serve as a successor to aging A320 aircraft, with hopes the new aircraft will service mid-density routes and free up larger aircraft to operate long-haul flights internationally.

The carrier also cited rising fuel prices, exacerbated by the U.S.-Iran war, as a factor in the decision to place such a large order. According to company officials, the A220 is roughly 20 percent more fuel efficient than the A320ceo.

“In an environment of high fuel prices and volatility, the answer is not to stand still, it’s to double down on efficiency,” said Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A and an advisor to AirAsia. “This aircraft materially improves our fuel burn and trip costs, strengthening our resilience regardless of where the cycle goes. We never waste a crisis at AirAsia—we make bold decisions at the right moment, not the easiest moment. This order reflects our long-term discipline and the scale of our ambitions.”

With deliveries expected to begin in 2028, the order comes at a precarious time for the manufacturer. News reports suggest that production problems have plagued Airbus at its Canadian plant in recent years. According to CBC News, the facility has had issues getting out seven aircraft per month, though the company hopes to ramp up production to 13 per month by 2028.