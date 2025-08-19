Former New Hampshire Governor to Lead Airline Group

Airlines for America (A4A) has named former New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu as its next president and chief executive officer, with the transition scheduled for Sept. 9. Sununu succeeds Nick Calio, who is stepping down after 15 years in the role. Calio will remain in an advisory capacity until the end of the year, according to the association.

Among Sununu’s first challenges will be collaborating with airlines and the federal government to modernize the country’s air traffic control system, the association said. Funding for the project was approved in early July as part of a federal infrastructure package.

“Strengthening and modernizing our system is vital for making the safest mode of transportation even safer and more efficient and maintaining the global competitiveness of the U.S. airline industry,” Sununu said.

United Airlines CEO and A4A Board Chairman Scott Kirby praised the appointment.

“The airline industry is one of the most essential enablers of strong economic growth here in the U.S. and for connecting and sharing American culture and values around the world,” Kirby said. “Chris is absolutely the right leader for this crucial industry in the years to come.”

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, vice chair of the A4A board, added, “Chris has consistently demonstrated strategic vision, operational expertise and a knack for getting hard things done.”

The trade group represents multiple U.S. airlines.