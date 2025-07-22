AirVenture 2025 Video: Stratus 4 Portable ADS-B

AirVenture has always been the show to introduce new cockpit gadgets and at AirVenture 2025, Appareo Avionics brought its latest portable ADS-B receiver, the Stratus 4. It has a digital display, compatibility with a wide variety of aviation apps and a price of $849. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at the new Stratus 4 with Appareo’s Kris Garberg.