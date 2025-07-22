Aviation News ADS-B Avionics

AirVenture 2025 Video: Stratus 4 Portable ADS-B

Portable ADS-B for $849 from Stratus.

Larry Anglisano

AirVenture has always been the show to introduce new cockpit gadgets and at AirVenture 2025, Appareo Avionics brought its latest portable ADS-B receiver, the Stratus 4. It has a digital display, compatibility with a wide variety of aviation apps and a price of $849. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at the new Stratus 4 with Appareo’s Kris Garberg.

Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

  1. Avatar for 26981 26981 says:

    Having a device that tells me that there are nine targets out there without showing me where they are is totally useless.
    It’s nothing but an expensive toy.

  2. Five years ago, I had one that blue toothed to my iPad or iPhone both of which had Wings X on it. It was super fantastic. It showed all the taffic around me in real time on the iPad wings X map. It also had AHRS display and could get loads of extra info. I have to assume this one does as much. And I had all this good info while flying around in my '46 non electric Aeronca Chief. I considered it a very best buy. Hope this on can do as much for you.

