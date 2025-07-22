AirVenture 2025 Video: Stratus 4 Portable ADS-B

AirVenture has always been the show to introduce new cockpit gadgets and at AirVenture 2025, Appareo Avionics brought its latest portable ADS-B receiver, the Stratus 4. It has a digital display, compatibility with a wide variety of aviation apps and a price of $849. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano took a look at the new Stratus 4 with Appareo’s Kris Garberg.
Having a device that tells me that there are nine targets out there without showing me where they are is totally useless.
It’s nothing but an expensive toy.
Five years ago, I had one that blue toothed to my iPad or iPhone both of which had Wings X on it. It was super fantastic. It showed all the taffic around me in real time on the iPad wings X map. It also had AHRS display and could get loads of extra info. I have to assume this one does as much. And I had all this good info while flying around in my '46 non electric Aeronca Chief. I considered it a very best buy. Hope this on can do as much for you.