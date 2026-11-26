Alaska private pilot Esther Keim is continuing an annual Thanksgiving tradition of dropping frozen turkeys from a small airplane to families living off the road system in south-central Alaska. The operation, known as the Alaska Turkey Bomb, serves remote households around Skwentna, where residents rely on aircraft, boats and snowmachines to transport supplies.

Reviving a Local Tradition

Keim revived the holiday tradition in 2022 after learning that a local family had struggled to find food during the previous winter. The effort was inspired by Kenny Hughes, a family friend and pilot who previously delivered Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas gifts to isolated homes. Keim, who grew up in the area, decided to continue the deliveries using her own single-engine Stinson aircraft.

Keim partnered with fellow pilot Heidi Hastings to conduct the flights. Hastings piloted the airplane while Keim dropped frozen turkeys from approximately 75 to 100 feet above the ground. Volunteers packed the birds in specially sewn gunny sacks and attached yellow tape to make them easier to locate in the snow. During their first year, the pair delivered approximately three dozen turkeys across an area covering about 75 miles.

Expanding the Holiday Airlift

“I lived there, so I know what it’s like,” Keim told Woman’s World in an interview published Sunday. “Because we have a plane, it’s my way to give back.”

The operation has since expanded to more than four dozen turkey deliveries annually. Keim and Hastings have also added separate Christmas flights carrying hams, children’s toys, handmade quilts, chocolate and holiday cards. The deliveries are supported by community donations and volunteers, allowing the pilots to reach households that may be more than 50 miles from the nearest road.