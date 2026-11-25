Aviation groups are backing a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposal that would relax requirements for pilots to continuously wear supplemental oxygen masks at higher altitudes.

In comments submitted to the FAA, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Air Transportation Association (NATA), the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and Vertical Aviation International (VAI) backed proposed changes to oxygen requirements for pressurized aircraft operating under Parts 91 and 135.

The groups said current requirements, some of which date to the 1950s and 1960s, do not adequately account for improvements in modern aircraft design, pressurization systems and safety technology.

Today’s aircraft incorporate more reliable pressurization controls, dual pressure bulkheads, advanced warning systems and other automated safety features that reduce the risks associated with high-altitude operations, the organizations said.

The FAA’s proposed rule would make several changes to existing requirements. For Part 135 operations involving two pilots in a pressurized aircraft, the proposal would raise the altitude at which at least one pilot must wear a secured and sealed oxygen mask from FL350 to FL410. When only one pilot is at the controls, the required mask-use altitude would increase from FL250 to FL350.

For Part 91 operations, the proposal would eliminate the requirement for a pilot to continuously wear an oxygen mask based solely on altitude if each pilot has access to a qualifying quick-donning mask. The masks must be capable of being placed on the face with one hand within five seconds.

The changes would give pilots greater flexibility while retaining access to oxygen in the event of a depressurization or other emergency.

The industry groups also cited operational concerns with the existing requirements. Wearing oxygen masks for extended periods can contribute to pilot fatigue, make cockpit communication more difficult and reduce oxygen reserves intended for emergency situations. The organizations also raised concerns about hygiene and potential disease transmission when masks are worn routinely.

Oxygen servicing presents another consideration, particularly for operators flying to remote destinations where access to servicing facilities may be limited. The FAA estimates that oxygen tank servicing can cost between $100 and $400 per fill-up. Even a 1% reduction in servicing requirements across affected Part 91 and Part 135 operations could save operators an estimated $4.7 million to $18.6 million annually.

The proposed changes stem from the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which directed the agency to reconsider altitude thresholds for oxygen mask use in Part 135 operations.

The FAA published its notice of proposed rulemaking, titled Flight Operations: Pilot Requirements; Use of Oxygen, in September. The proposal also moves U.S. requirements closer to International Civil Aviation Organization standards, which do not require flight crews to continuously wear oxygen masks at specific altitudes when appropriate oxygen equipment is available.

The comment period closed Nov. 23. The FAA will review submitted comments before deciding whether to adopt the proposed changes.