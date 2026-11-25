The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is making permanent a restriction on how air traffic controllers handle helicopters crossing paths with arriving and departing aircraft in busy airspace.

Two FAA notices issued Nov. 24 update air traffic control procedures and take effect Dec. 24.

The first notice, JO 7110.808, makes permanent an interim restriction introduced in March. It prohibits controllers from using visual separation when a helicopter or powered-lift aircraft crosses the path of arriving or departing traffic in Class B, Class C or Terminal Radar Service Area (TRSA) airspace.

The FAA introduced the restriction after identifying a safety risk involving helicopters and powered-lift aircraft crossing near other traffic. The agency said the interim measure had been effective in addressing the concern.

A second companion notice, JO 7110.809, removes language from the controller handbook stating that no separation minimums apply to VFR aircraft outside Class B, Class C and TRSA airspace.

The change updates guidance for controllers issuing traffic advisories to both IFR and VFR aircraft. Controllers are expected to provide advisories when they believe aircraft are close enough that a potential conflict could develop.

The FAA said the revision follows changes to the handbook’s basic radar services provisions, which now address VFR aircraft at both terminal and en route facilities.