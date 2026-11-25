A Cessna 210 crashed off the Mississippi coast Tuesday afternoon, killing all six people aboard. The aircraft was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, when air traffic controllers lost contact with it.

The aircraft went down approximately two miles northeast of Horn Island, between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and the island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, were aboard.

The Mobile, Alabama, air traffic control tower notified the Coast Guard at approximately 3:45 p.m. local time Tuesday after losing communication with the aircraft.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft departing New Orleans approximately 30 minutes before the crash. The Cessna was flying at about 8,800 feet before beginning a rapid descent toward the water. The aircraft’s final recorded position was near Horn Island.

Search crews initially located debris, three life jackets, a life raft and part of the aircraft floating in the water. After approximately four hours of searching, divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources located all six victims inside the aircraft’s fuselage.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident, with the NTSB leading the investigation. No cause has been determined.